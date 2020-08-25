Global Coated Fabrics Industry

Global Coated Fabrics Market to Reach $28. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coated Fabrics estimated at US$23. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Coated Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 423-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Canadian General Tower (CGT)
- ContiTech AG
- Graniteville Specialty Fabrics
- Mauritzon, Inc.
- OMNOVA Solutions, Inc.
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Coated Fabrics: An Introduction
Advantages of Polymer Coatings for Fabrics
A Prelude to Coated Fabrics Market
Polymer Coated Fabrics: The Prominent Product Type of Coated
Fabrics
Market Overview on Coated Fabrics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coated Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need for Protective Clothing by Various Applications is
Boosting the Market
Major Market Driving Factors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Coated Fabrics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Coated Fabrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polymer (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polymer (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polymer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Rubber (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Rubber (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Rubber (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Protective Clothing (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Protective Clothing (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Protective Clothing (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Awnings (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Awnings (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Awnings (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Roofing & Canopies (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Roofing & Canopies (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Roofing & Canopies (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Furniture & Seating (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Furniture & Seating (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Furniture & Seating (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Coated Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Coated Fabrics Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Coated Fabrics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Coated Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated
Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Coated Fabrics Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Coated Fabrics Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Coated Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Coated Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Coated Fabrics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Coated Fabrics Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Coated Fabrics Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Coated Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Coated Fabrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Coated Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Coated Fabrics Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Coated Fabrics Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Coated Fabrics Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coated Fabrics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Coated Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Coated Fabrics Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 149: Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Coated Fabrics Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Coated Fabrics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Coated Fabrics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Coated Fabrics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Coated Fabrics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated
Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 188: Coated Fabrics Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Coated Fabrics Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Coated Fabrics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Coated Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Coated Fabrics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Coated Fabrics Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 177
