Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increasing Dependence on Electrification Drives Growth

·3 min read
Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Fired Power Generation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coal fired power generation market size reached 2,023.6 GW in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 2,438.6 GW by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.16% during 2021-2027.

  • American Electric Power Company

  • China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd.

  • Dominion Energy Solutions Inc.

  • Duke Energy Corporation

  • Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

  • Jindal India Thermal Power Limited

  • NTPC Limited

  • RWE Aktiengesellschaft

  • STEAG GmbH (Ksbg Kommunale Beteiligungsgesellschaft Gmbh & Co. Kg)

  • Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A coal fired power station is a type of thermal plant that utilizes the combustion of sub-bituminous and lower volatile coal to generate electricity. It functions by burning coal to generate thermal, mechanical, and electrical energy using various technologies. As coal is easily available and highly cost effective, it represents the most widely used source for electricity production across the globe. Coal fired power plants are also more reliable and safer than their nuclear counterparts.

The escalating demand for energy on account of rapid industrialization and the increasing dependence on electrification across the globe represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

However, coal fired power generation produces huge amounts of polluting gases, including carbon dioxide (CO2) sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Due to the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various counties, along with several energy companies, are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce clean coal technologies.

For instance, researchers are developing power plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS) capabilities that offer a flexible and cost-effective solution to decarbonize the energy production process.

No. of Pages

140

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value in 2021

2023.6 Gigawatt

Forecasted Market Value by 2027

2438.6 Gigawatt

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.1%

Regions Covered

Global

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global coal fired power generation market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

  • Pulverized Coal Systems

  • Cyclone Furnace

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • How has the global coal fired power generation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global coal fired power generation market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global coal fired power generation market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

