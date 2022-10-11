Global CMOS Image Sensor Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.32% During 2022-2031; Rising Demand for High-Definition Image-Capturing Devices to Elevate Growth – Research Nester

Research Nester
·9 min read
Research Nester
Research Nester

Key companies covered in the ‘Global CMOS Image Sensor Market’ Research Report by Research Nester are STMicroelectronics International NV, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Canon, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Inc., and other key players.

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘Global CMOS Image Sensor Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Size:
The global CMOS image sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. Rising demand for high-definition image-capturing devices is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, Sony Corporation unveiled the IMX485 type 1/1.2 4K-resolution back-illuminated CMOS image sensor and the IMX415 type 1/2.8 4K CMOS image sensor in June 2019. Sony created these two security camera sensors to address the constantly growing demand for security cameras in a range of monitoring applications, such as anti-theft, disaster warning, and traffic monitoring systems, or commercial complexes.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4224

Furthermore, there has been growing demand for CMOS image sensor in healthcare industry. They are usually used in observing patient during the surgeries. A recent report by the National Library of Medicine states that a staggering 310 million major procedures are carried out year around the world, with between 40 to 50 million taking place in the United States and 20 million in Europe.

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market: Key Takeaways

  • Asia Pacific to hold the largest market revenue

  • Popularity of smartphones to propel market growth in North America region

  • Consumer electronics segment to garner the largest revenue

Rising Demand for Security & Surveillance to Drive Market Growth
CMOS image sensor is extensively used for the purpose of security and surveillance. CMOS image sensor has an ability to convert the photoelectrical signal into digital signal. Security is the major concern for everyone. Hence owing to increasing instances of theft and crime, more security cameras having CMOS senor are expected to be installed, allowing market growth. As it is estimated that approximately 82% of burglars check the presence of alarm system before breaking in.
However, they can’t be installed everywhere owing to privacy concerns. Hence many organizations have come up with innovative ideas which are anticipated to fuel the market. For instance, in December 2021, Canon revealed a brand-new outdoor 4K camera that can be used as both a conventional camera and a security camera. Additionally, it can combine every 4K UHD pixel that the 4K UHD CMOS image sensor has ever captured.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/cmos-image-sensor-market/4224

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market: Regional Overview
The global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Government Initiative for Smart Cities to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific Region
The CMOS image sensor market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 17,759.3 Million by the end of 2031. Government initiatives for smart cities is expected to fuel the growth in the market. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India has tasked ERNET India and IISc with developing the LoRa gateway (pole gateway), a low-cost compute device that can connect to cameras, temperature, humidity, air quality, and other sensors. This is part of the Internet of Things (IoT) Management Framework for Smart Cities.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Favour Growth in North America Region
Further, North America Region is expected to grow further by garnering revenue of USD 12579.0 Million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during 2022-2031. Increase in demand for smartphones to drive the market growth. Approximately 85% percent of all mobile users in the US are expected to have a smartphone by 2025. Various electronics item including smart phones, TVs, wearable gadgets and more consist of senor which is in huge demand in this region. Many smartphones manufacturers use image sensor in their smartphones. For instance, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone contains the world's biggest sensor in a smartphone. As part of the new line, Xiaomi has launched the 12S Series, which includes the Leica-engineered Ultra.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of CMOS Image Sensor Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4224

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Medical

  • Industrial

  • Security & Surveillance

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Aerospace & Defense

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to hold the largest revenue of USD 27010.4 Million by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for CMOS in consumer electronics is expected to boost the market growth. This CMOS technology is extensively used in smartphones. CMOS are known for using less power and hence their demand in smartphones are increasing. Instead of capturing the whole image in a single instance it captures image in scanning type way. Moreover, cameras with CMOS sensor gives better saturation capacity owing to which many manufacturers are installing it in their smartphones. For instance, the newest CMOS image sensor in the XGS series was unveiled by ON Semiconductor. A 16Mp sensor called the XGS 16000 offers excellent global shutter imaging for robotics and inspection systems in factories. The XGS 16000 delivers great performance at low power while giving the highest resolutions for typical 29 x 29 mm industrial cameras, consuming just 1 Watt at 65FPS. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 8576.4 Million by the end of 2031, while in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to register the largest revenue of USD 12124.3 Million by the end of 2031.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4224

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, Segmentation by Technology

  • Front Side Illumination (FSI)

  • Back Side Illumination (BSI)

The back side illumination (BSI) segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.68% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing use of BSI technology in high quality and higher pixel cameras. The preference of smartphones producer is increasing for BSI technology which is also expected to lead a boost in demand. For instance, with the 42 megapixel Sony Alpha A7R Mark II, Sony has added a BSI Full-Frame sensor. The Sony Cyber-shot RX10 II and RX100 IV both have "stacked" sensors that enable even faster continuous shooting and high speed video recording. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period, while in North America, the front side illumination (FSI) segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global CMOS image sensor market that are profiled by Research Nester are STMicroelectronics International NV, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Canon, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. and other key players.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4224

Recent Development in in the Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

  • In December 15, 2021, Canon creates the world's highest resolution 3.2 megapixel SPAD sensor and introduces a breakthrough low-light imaging camera that achieves outstanding colour reproduction even in dimly lit conditions.

  • In February 14, 2018, Panasonic Corporation revealed that it has created a breakthrough technology that enables simultaneous 450k high-saturation electrons, global shutter photography with sensitivity modulation, and 8K high-reslution (36M pixels) imaging using a CMOS image sensor with an organic photoconductive layer (OPF).


Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Video Production Cameras Market Analysis by Type (Compact Cameras, Traditional Film Cameras, DSLR & Mirrorless Cameras, 360 Cameras, Professional & Broadcast Video Cameras, Cinema Cameras, Smartphone Cameras, and Action Cameras); and by End-User (Corporate, Studio & Broadcasting, Educational Institutions, Large Venues & Events, and others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021 – 2031
Retail Analytics Market Analysis by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics); by Solution (Software and Services); by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloudand Hybrid); and by Function (Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning and In-Store Operations)– Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services);by Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises andHybrid); by Enterprise Size {Large Enterprises, Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SMEs)}; by Industry {Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail and e-Commerce, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication}– Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033
Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution Market Analysis byDeployment Model (On-premise and Cloud-based); by Solution (Network DLP, Endpoint DLP, and Datacenter/Storage-based DLP); and by End-User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033
Property Management Software Market Analysis by Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud); by Application (Residential and Commercial); and by End-User (Housing Associations, Property Agents, and Property Investors) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033


About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow: - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Latest Stories

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.