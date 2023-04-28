Global Cloud Professional Services Market 2023-2028: Focus on Consulting, App Development & Modernization with Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, EY, PwC, HPE, HCLTech, Wipro, TCS, and Capgemini Dominating

Company Logo

Global Cloud Professional Services Market

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Professional Services Market by Service Type (Consulting, Application Development & Modernization), Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cloud Professional Services market is projected to grow from USD 25.6 billion in 2023 to USD 55.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6%

Cloud plays an integral role in helping enterprises to sustain despite lockdown scenarios and IT infrastructure inconsistencies, enabling them to innovate faster thereby enhancing speed to market, agility, and responsiveness.

As per the EY-NASSCOM cloud survey 2022 , 67% of the large enterprises accelerated cloud adoption, 39% of medium-sized companies and 38% of small companies embarked on their cloud journey. In addition, there is an increased openness to adopt hybrid and public cloud models with 68% of the small enterprises preferring public cloud owing to its cost advantages.

By Service Type, the implementation & migration services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The implementation & migration services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud implementation services refers to the process of deploying cloud-based solutions in the organization's infrastructure.

Various cloud service providers offer these services to help businesses to utilize cloud computing technologies. While cloud migration is defined as a process of moving an organization's digital infrastructure, services, databases, IT resources, and applications either completely or partially over the cloud and offer a secured environment than an on-premises server.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market share

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size. Large enterprises are defined as a business entity with an employee count of more than 1,000.

The growing trend of digitalization is driving the demand for public cloud services among large enterprises. In addition, the increasing demand for accessing applications from remote locations and growing size of data generated by large organizations is driving the need for storing data at centralized locations.

By vertical, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud solutions are quickly becoming a core part in the digital transformation of this sector.

Most healthcare organizations do not have siloed systems which does not offer streamlined and integrated workflows. Migrating applications to cloud opens numerous opportunities for healthcare sector such as deep data mining and analytical capabilities supports research operations, enhanced interoperability ensures efficient data transfer between different divisions in the organizations, internet connected clinical devices is driving the market for IoT based applications.

Competitive landscape

Some of the major vendors offering cloud professional services across the globe are Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), Deloitte (UK), EY (UK), PwC (UK), HPE (US), HCLTech (India), Wipro (India), TCS (India), and Capgemini (France).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $55.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Need to Enhance Operational Efficiency to Boost Growth of Market

Consulting Services to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Saas Service Model to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period

Large Enterprises to Account for Larger Market Adoption During Forecast Period

Bfsi to be Largest Vertical During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Adoption of Remote Working Models After COVID-19 Outbreak

Increase in Focus of Enterprises on Improving Customer Experiences

Accelerated Adoption of Public Cloud Services

Restraints

Lack of Expertise to Impact Utilization of Cloud Professional Services Among Enterprises

Opportunities

Implementation of Ai and Ml Technologies with Cloud Platforms

Growth in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Strategy to Improve Agility and Reliability

Challenges

Concerns Over Data Security in Cloud

Operational Challenges with Utilization of Multiple Clouds

Case Study Analysis

UK Department for Work and Pensions Utilized IBM Consulting Services to Deliver Cloud and It Transformation

Covestro Utilized Aws Professional Services to Transform Operations and Drive Manufacturing Innovation

Ote Group Utilized Cisco Consulting Services to Reduce Costs and Automate Customer Provisioning

Hitachi Vantara Helped Eurostar with Large-Scale Cloud Migration

Rackspace Technology Helped Auronix Double Its Migration Speeds

Technological Analysis

Blockchain

Machine Learning

Internet of Things

Augmented Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Company Profiles

Key Players

Accenture

IBM

Deloitte

Ey

Pwc

Hpe

Hcltech

Wipro

Tcs

Capgemini

Atos

Cisco

Cognizant

Dxc Technology

Hitachi Vantara

Infosys

Ltimindtree

Ntt Data

Rackspace

T-Systems

Aws

Google

Microsoft

Fujitsu

Alibaba Cloud

Digitalocean

Smes/Startups

Stackoverdrive.Io

2Nd Watch

Allcloud

Mission

The Provato Group

Techmatrix

Opsworks Co.

Linode

Financialforce

Planview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j088q

