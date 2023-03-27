The Global Cloud Point of Sale Market is forecast to grow by $5292.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.38% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cloud Point of Sale Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the cloud point of sale market and is forecast to grow by $5292.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.38% during the forecast period.

Our report on the cloud point of sale market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing application of cloud point of sale in retail, increasing demand for contactless payment options, and growing e-commerce industry.



The cloud point of sale market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail and consumer goods

• Travel and hospitality

• Media and entertainment

• Transport and logistics

• Healthcare



By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous development of new solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud point of sale market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing inorganic strategies undertaken by vendors and rising application of cloud point-of-sale solutions in restaurants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud point of sale market covers the following areas:

• Cloud point of sale market sizing

• Cloud point of sale market forecast

• Cloud point of sale market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud point of sale market vendors that include ARBA Retail Systems, Dotykacka CR s.r.o., Bindo Labs Inc., CDW Corp., Intuit Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Oracle Corp., PAR Technology Corp., Paychex Inc., Revel Systems Inc., Shopify Inc., Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., TouchBistro Inc., TRANSACT LLC, Block Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fiserv Inc., NCR Corp., Toast Inc., and Poster Pos Inc. Also, the cloud point of sale market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

