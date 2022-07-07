The Global Cloud OSS BSS Market size is expected to reach $38.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period

The terms operations support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) are used interchangeably in the telecommunications industry. The distinction stresses the layer of abstraction between network operations and the company that is formed around the network.

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud OSS BSS Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By BSS Type, By OSS Type, By Cloud Type, By Organization Size, By Operator Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028"
With their OSS/BSS, communications service providers support a wide range of services and functions. Order capture, Customer Relationship Management, and Telecommunications billing are the primary functions of BSS, whereas Order Processing, Network Inventory Control, and Network Operations are the primary functions of OSS.

CSPs (Communication Service Providers) are at a crossroads. Self-service, customized, and Omni channel experiences are what their customers expect. This necessitates CSPs to transform their complete service distribution and administration architecture on three fronts: network service management, operations support systems (OSS), and customer and overall company operations management - the business support systems (BSS). OSS and BSS have long been important software building blocks in the telecom sector.

They are logical structures that represent a telecom and network management system. Order Management, CRM, Billing, Network Operations, Service Management System, Provisioning, Account System, and Customer Service System are just a few of the functional blocks they have. As networks migrate to IP and business connections and standards shift, OSS and BSS are becoming more important than ever. The operator requires an agile OSS/BSS solution in the new telecom era, with innovative service layer infrastructure and consumer experience administration at its core, resulting in a shift to network as a service, where the operator can provide customized solutions and individualized customer experiences.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is an international public health crisis that has impacted practically every business, and its long-term impacts on industry growth over the forecast period. The research examines COVID-19 in light of changes in consumer behavior and desire, purchasing patterns, supply chain re-routing, market dynamics, and government involvement. COVID-19’s impact on the market is examined in this revised report, which includes insights, analyses, estimates, and forecasts. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on people’s daily lives, their workplaces, and their surroundings.

Market Growth Factors

Growing Trends In Telecom Sector Along With Reduced Capex And Opex

The telecom business provides a wide range of support services, including networking, customer profile management, and numerous billing management methods, all of which are connected with operating costs. CSPs can benefit from the cloud since it offers them a comprehensive IT infrastructure at a cheaper cost, allowing them to improve their overall operations. Using the various resource tracking technologies, CSPs always strive to maintain track of OPEX. Telecom service providers were facing challenges to cut operational expenses as new technologies emerged at a rapid rate.

High End Visibility In The Oss Module

Networking assets, both real and virtualized, are today distributed among multiple vendors and locations in various companies. Manually maintaining such a rapidly increasing estate is no longer an option. It’s difficult to distinguish crucial performance and security events from the daily clutter of unprocessed raw log messages, alarms from edge devices, as well as other connected hardware. Enterprise would need to unify reporting streams to get end-to-end insight in such complex environments.

Market Restraining Factors

Privacy, Security, And Upkeep Costs Of The Cloud OSS BSS

The single biggest impediment to BSS deployment in the public cloud was highlighted as data security and privacy security rules and regulations. Many of the Admins found struggling to figure out exactly what they were allowed and not allowed to do with their customers’ data because new legislation is typically complicated. Companies wanted to purchase a bigger cloud-based system for computing sales commission payments but wasn’t sure if it was allowed since the sales commission data contained some customer data. Administrators aren’t used to or comfortable with having to think about security, regulatory, or financial challenges in addition to IT.

Component Outlook

On the basis of component, the Cloud OSS BSS market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment garnered the highest revenue share in the Cloud OSS BSS market in 2021. The need for BSS solutions is constantly high, as they aid in the efficient control, management, and execution of business operations, as well as the support of economic and customer-oriented operations in the telecom industry.

Cloud Outlook

On the basis of cloud, the Cloud OSS BSS market is categorized into Public, private, and Hybrid Public. The public segment procured the highest revenue share in the Cloud OSS BSS market in 2021. The public cloud can be scaled indefinitely without trial. As a result, there’s no need to generate future workload forecasts or overprovision resources right now. Consumers essentially pay for the server infrastructure demand right now, and the application hosting fees would adjust appropriately if requirements change in the future. Physical servers are used by public cloud providers, and there are a lot of them.

Organization type Outlook

Based on the Organization type, Cloud OSS BSS market is fragmented into Large enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprise garnered the largest revenue share in the Cloud OSS BSS market in 2021. Open source is helpful to large businesses enterprise because it allows them to rely less on their internal resources and to tap into ideas that come in from outside sources. Its contributors are generally more diverse, ranging from research scientists to full-time developers. As a result, a wide range of topics and modules are included, and the technique becomes quality-driven. It improves market competitiveness, resulting in long-term gains.

Operator Outlook

Based on the operator, the Cloud OSS BSS market is divided into mobile operator and fixed operator Mobile operator. The fixed segment acquired the largest revenue share in the Cloud OSS BSS market in 2021. An airport grants a fixed-base operator the right to operate at the airport and provide aeronautical services such refueling, aircraft rental, wrap and parking, flight instruction, aircraft repair, and related services.

Regional Outlook

By Region, the Cloud OSS BSS Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific region acquired a significant revenue share in Cloud OSS BSS market in 2021. Rapid economic development, globalization, FDI, cloud-based solutions, network ecosystem developments, and widespread adoption of smartphones and the internet among consumers and enterprises would all contribute to the growth of the cloud OSS BSS market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the region’s large population has resulted in a large customer base for telecom firms that would drive the business in the region.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Cloud OSS BSS Market. The Oracle Cloud allows telecommunications companies to become more nimble, minimize capital consumption and working price, and authorize a flexible foundation for innovation.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, NetCracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation), Optiva, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), and Amdocs Limited.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Cloud OSS BSS Market

Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:

Feb-2022: Nokia came into a partnership with Atos, a French multinational information technology service and consulting company. Together, the companies aimed to examine new market chances with the co-development of creative solutions and cases across private 5G and 4.9G/LTE networks.

Sep-2021: Oracle joined hands with Telefonica España, a Spanish multinational telecommunications company. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to propel the telecoms enterprise cloud adoption and the development of new communication services for customers and enterprise. Additionally, Telefonica to centralize the technology architecture that depend its telecommunications network into a shared, open-standard platform developed to support its increasing digital services offering, such as new services around 5G and Internet of Things, and services co-hosted with network partners and ISVs.

May-2021: Ericsson formed a partnership with Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms. Together, the companies aimed to integrate both abilities to enable CSPs more flexibility in using a nimble systems ecosystem specifically in integration with technologies like automatic scaling, Infrastructure-as-a-Code, and AI/ML engines, to simplify the digital conversion and cultivate comprehend, contemporary services.

May-2021: Amdocs joined hands with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, the Amdocs aimed to offer its suite on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators leadership. Additionally, this collaboration would allow service supplier to boost their move to the cloud by leveraging Amdocs’ cloud-native BSS/OSS solutions and services and distinctive delivery liability model while profiting from the cloud abilities of Azure to manage, build, and deploy service supplier applications at scale.

Mar-2020: Amdocs came into a partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. Through this partnership, the companies focused on providing Amdocs’ dominating OSS and BSS systems on Google Cloud and generating services and solutions to help communications enterprises to digitize, automate, and modernize with the cloud. Moreover, Amdocs and Google Cloud would bring Amdocs solutions to Google Cloud, help CSPs leverage data and analytics to improve services, partner on Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) services, and develop new enterprise-focused 5G edge computing solutions.

Product Launch and Product Expansion:

Mar-2022: ZTE Corporation introduced VMAX, a next-generation intelligent big data platform. The VMAX propels the digital revolution forced by AI technologies and big data, can assist the administrator to develop a superior sovereign network with cross-domain support, by boosting operational capability.

Mar-2022: Nokia introduced Adaptive Cloud Networking, transforming service supplier. The cloud-native solution offers a required base of extensibility, openness, clarity, and administration to approach network data to advance network procedure. Additionally, solutions assist service distributors to overcome such problems to deliver a nimble, automated, and consumable network.

Feb-2022: Nokia unveiled Nokia AVA NWDAF along with Nokia’s iSIM Secure Connect, two new Software-as-a-Service services. The Nokia AVA NWDAF improves network operations with AI/ML guided closed-loop automation, enhances the consumer experience and boosts new sources of income whereas Nokia’s iSIM Secure Connect, allows enterprises and CSPs to safely manage machine-to-machine and customers device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-allowed gadget. Additionally, communication service providers and companies are more flexible and price adequate ways for servicing their consumers, and monetizing & operating networks, as enhanced 5G services are launched.

Jan-2022: Oracle introduced Oracle Cloud for Telcos, a set of cloud solutions built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The Oracle Cloud allows telecommunications companies to become more nimble, minimize capital consumption and working price, and authorize a flexible foundation for innovation. Additionally, OCI runs Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications offering, B/OSS solutions and Oracle Communications core network, and more than 60 other companies application portfolio, along with third-party and personalized workloads and applications.

Sep-2021: Huawei introduced CloudWAN 3.0. The solution assist companies construct a reliable, flexible, and generalize network, addressing the various objection companies tackle during digital revolution in the cloud era and ultimately introducing new impetus into digital development. Additionally, Huawei’s modern upgraded CloudWAN 3.0 solution, powered by IPv6 Enhanced Innovation, deliver four abilities such as one-fiber multipurpose transport, one-hop cloud access, one-network wide connection, and one-click fast scheduling.

Jun-2020: Nokia launched a cloud-native Digital Operations Center software solution. The cloud-native solution provides CSPs the capabilities to provide and supervise network slices at pace and scale through closed-loop automation and assists CSPs stick to Service Level Agreements as they grow into upright businesses.

Acquisition and Mergers:

Nov-2021: Ericsson signed an agreement to acquire Vonage Holdings, a global supplier of cloud-based communications. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to develop dominating mobile networks through technology leadership to supply the foundation to build a industry business. Additionally, Vonage is the next step in providing that strategic preference and platform to assist consumers to monetize the investments in the network, profiting developers and enterprises.

Nov-2020: Ericsson took over Cradlepoint, the market leader in Wireless WAN Edge 4G and 5G solutions. Through this acquisition, Ericsson would be capable to generate beneficial revenue streams for its consumers by supporting 5G-authorize services for businesses and drive returns on investments in the network.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Component

• Solution

o Business Support System (BSS)

Billing & Revenue Management

Product Management

Customer Management

Others

o Operation Support System (OSS)

Network Management & Orchestration

Resource Management

Analytics & Assurance

Service Design & Fulfillment

• Services

By Cloud Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Operator Type

• Fixed

• Mobile

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Oracle Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• Ericsson AB

• NetCracker Technology Corporation(NEC Corporation)

• Optiva, Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

• Amdocs Limited

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
