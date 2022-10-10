Global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2027

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.3% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR
- The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR.Governance & Compliance Management Segment to Record 24.8% CAGR
- In the global Governance & Compliance Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
Amazon Web Services
Broadcom, Inc.
Centrify Corporation
Dell Technologies
Google Cloud
HP Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Micro Focus
Microsoft Corporation
Okta, Inc.
OneLogin, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Ping Identity Corporation
Sailpoint Technologies Inc
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Ubisecure, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Identity and Access Management
Cloud IAM: Market Prospects and Outlook
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud IAM Poised to Benefit from the Stable Growth for the
Global IAM Market
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Significant Advantages of Cloud IAM Amidst Rising Security
Threats Supports Market Growth
Emergence of New and Complex Cyber Threats to Organizational IP
Turns Focus onto Cloud IAM
Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry
for the Years 2017 and 2018
Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017
and 2018
Enterprises Migrating to Cloud Fuel the Demand for Cloud IAM
Solutions
Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by
Company Size
Multi-Cloud A Preferred Strategy for Large Enterprises:
Percentage Breakdown of Cloud Strategy by Companies
Cloud IAMaaS Continues to Gain Traction
Increasing Use of IoT Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Cloud IAM
Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the
Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises Presents Opportunity for
Cloud IAM
BYOD and Cloud Services to Drive Cloud IAM Market
Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Internet-Oriented Businesses Face Security Issues including
Identity Theft Challenges for Enterprises and Industries,
Driving Need for Cloud IAM Solutions
Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage
Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
Changing Compliance and Regulatory Environment and Growing
Financial Pressures Drive Cloud IAM Market
Defining Cloud IAM Policy: Essential Element of Cloud IAM Strategy
Market Set to Benefit from the Growing Demand for Cloud-Based SSO
Key Technology Trends in IAM and Cloud IAM Markets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for User
Provisioning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for User Provisioning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for User Provisioning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Sign-on by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Single Sign-on by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Single Sign-on by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Governance & Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Governance & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Governance & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Access Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Access Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Access Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMBs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for SMBs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for SMBs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning, Single
Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for User Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance &
Compliance Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access
Management and Other Components for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Identity and Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large
Enterprises and SMBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large Enterprises and SMBs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMBs for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027

Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment,
Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 56: USA Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media &
Entertainment, Education and Other Verticals for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning, Single
Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for User Provisioning, Single Sign-on,
Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large
Enterprises and SMBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large Enterprises and SMBs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMBs for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment,
Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Media & Entertainment, Education and Other Verticals for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning, Single
Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for User Provisioning, Single Sign-on,
Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large
Enterprises and SMBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large Enterprises and SMBs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMBs for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment,
Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Media & Entertainment, Education and Other Verticals for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning, Single
Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for User Provisioning, Single Sign-on,
Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large
Enterprises and SMBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large Enterprises and SMBs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMBs for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment,
Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: China Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: China 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Media & Entertainment, Education and Other Verticals for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning, Single
Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for User Provisioning, Single Sign-on,
Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large
Enterprises and SMBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large Enterprises and SMBs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMBs for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment,
Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Media & Entertainment, Education and Other Verticals for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning, Single
Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: France 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for User Provisioning, Single Sign-on,
Governance & Compliance Management, Multi-Factor
Authentication, Access Management and Other Components for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large
Enterprises and SMBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by End-Use - Large Enterprises and SMBs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMBs for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment,
Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 104: France Historic Review for Cloud Identity and Access
Management (IAM) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: France 12-Year Perspective for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Media & Entertainment, Education and Other Verticals for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Component - User
Provisioning, Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance
Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Cloud Identity and
Access Management (IAM) by Component - User Provisioning,
Single Sign-on, Governance & Compliance Management,
Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Management and Other

