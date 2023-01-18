Global Cloud DLP Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems and Forcepoint Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud DLP Market By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the cloud DLP market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 28% from 2022 to 2031.



Data loss prevention (DLP) solutions prevent sensitive data from being insecurely stored, used, or transmitted. It decreases the likelihood of data theft or unauthorized exposure by securing the data. Cloud DLP solutions precisely secure organizations that have adopted cloud storage by preventing sensitive data from entering the cloud before it is encrypted.

It allows data to be exchanged with authorized cloud applications after encryption. Most of these solutions change or erase sensitive data before sharing it on the cloud to ensure data security while in transit and cloud storage.



Regulatory, compliance & enforcement and rapidly increasing cloud adoption are driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing employee mobility and bring your own device (BYOD) culture is fueling the growth of the Cloud DLP market. However, lack of awareness & education and enterprise budgetary constraints limit the growth of this market. Conversely, growing data sprawl is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global Cloud DLP market is segmented into component, enterprise size, industry verticals, and region. Depending on the component, the market is divided into software and services. Based on enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on industry verticals, it is bifurcated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, government and public sector, education, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global cloud DLP market is dominated by key players such as Broadcom Inc, Check Point Software Technologies LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, Help/Systems, LLC, Lookout, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Netskope, Zecurion and Zscaler, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cloud dlp market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cloud dlp market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cloud dlp market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cloud dlp market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: CLOUD DLP MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CLOUD DLP MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 SMEs

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CLOUD DLP MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 IT and Telecommunication

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Energy and Utilities

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Government and Public Sector

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country

6.8 Manufacturing

6.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3 Market analysis by country

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: CLOUD DLP MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Broadcom Inc

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Forcepoint

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Help/Systems, LLC

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Lookout, Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 McAfee, LLC

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Netskope

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Zecurion

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Zscaler, Inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

