The global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 445.3 billion in 2021 to USD 947.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3%

during the forecast period. Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic.

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Computing Market by Service, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749258/?utm_source=GNW

The sudden shutdowns of offices, schools and enterprises have increased the demand for cloud solutions and services. The cloud market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment has impacted positively due to the work from home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming OTT streaming services heavily as they need to stay at home amidst lockdowns.



Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to help enterprises in enhancing infrastructure scalability and performance

IaaS enables enterprises to leverage their IT infrastructure without paying for the construction of the physical infrastructure.Moreover, it provides flexibility, mobility, easy, and scalable access to applications, and enhances collaboration to help enterprises focus on their core businesses.



The increasing internet access through smartphones and other devices has spurred the digitalization trend among enterprises that generate large volumes of business data daily.These factors have increased the enterprises’ concerns over losing the focus on core business operations and meeting the demand for clients.



IaaS helps in reducing the cost of deploying IT infrastructure, hardware, and in hiring skilled resources. These benefits, in turn, are expected to drive the adoption of IaaS.



Retail and consumer goods vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The retail and consumer goods vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of emerging and innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks.Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition.



Online retailing and cloud technologies have significantly disrupted the retail and consumer goods vertical leading to the adoption of cloud computing mainly for storage, backup, and security services.



North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for cloud computing vendors during the forecast period.



Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt cloud computing services.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 19%, Tier II: 35%, and Tier III: 46%

• By Designation: C-Level: 33%, D-Level: 26%, and Others: 41%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 11%, and RoW: 16%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

1. AWS (US)

2. Microsoft (US)

3. Google (US)

4. Alibaba (China)

5. SAP (Germany)

6. IBM (US)

7. Oracle (US)

8. VMware (US)

9. Rackspace (US)

10. Salesforce (US)

11. Adobe (US)

12. CenturyLink (US)

13. Fujitsu (Japan)

14. Workday (US)

15. Infor (US)

16. Sage Group (UK)

17. Intuit (US)

18. Epicor (US)

19. IFS (Sweden)

20. ServiceNow (US)

21. OpenText (US)

22. Cisco (US)

23. Box (US)

24. Zoho (US)

25. Citrix (US)

26. Upland Software (US)

27. DigitalOcean (US)

28. Bluelock (US)

29. OVH (France)

30. Joyent (US)

31. Skytap (US)

32. Virtuestream (US)

33. Tencent (China)

34. DXC (US)

35. NEC (Japan)

36. Navisite (US)



Research Coverage

The report segments the global cloud computing market by service model, the cloud computing market has been segmented into IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS.The IaaS model has been further segmented into primary storage, disaster recovery and backup, archiving, and compute.



The PaaS model has been further segmented into application development and platforms, application testing and quality, analytics and reporting, integration and orchestration, and data management.The SaaS model is further categorized into Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), Human Capital Management (HCM), content management, collaboration and productivity suites, Supply Chain Management (SCM), and others.



By the deployment model, the cloud computing market has been segmented into a public cloud and private cloud.Based on organization size, the market has been classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



By vertical, the cloud computing market has been classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunications; IT and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS); government and public sector; retail and consumer goods; manufacturing; healthcare and life sciences; media and entertainment; energy and utilities; and others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the cloud computing market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud computing market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749258/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



