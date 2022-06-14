The Global Clot Management Devices Market To Advance Upto USD 2.2 Billion by 2027, Asserts DelveInsight

The Clot Management Devices market is anticipated to grow owing to several factors such as the increasing geriatric population who are the at-risk population for developing thrombus, rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity, and the innovation in product development leading to the development of second-generation thrombectomy devices.

Las Vegas, USA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clot Management Devices Market To Advance Upto USD 2.2 Billion by 2027, Asserts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Clot Management Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecasted Clot Management Devices, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Clot Management Devices Market scenario.

Some of the key takeaways from the Clot Management Devices Market report:

  • According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Global Clot Management Devices market during the forecasted period.

  • Key Clot Management Devices companies proactively working in the market include Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Penumbra, Microvention Inc., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Inc, Abbott, Acandis GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., phenox GmbH, AngioDynamics, ARGON MEDICAL, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Braile Biomédica, Cook and others.

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Clot Management Devices market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2027.

  • In August 2021, Stryker Neurovascular received the regulatory FDA approval for their Trevo NXT Pro Vue Retiever, a class II medical device classified as a neurovascular mechanical thrombectomy device for acute ischemic stroke.

  • In September 2021, Abbott announced the acquisition of Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots.

  • In February 2021, Inari Medical received the 510k FDA approval for their Triever embolectomy catheters by the US FDA.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Clot Management Devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights covered in the Clot Management Devices Market Sample Report

Clot Management Devices Overview 

Clot management devices are medical devices that are employed in the removal of blood clots from peripheral as well as neurovasculature. The different types of clot management devices include percutaneous thrombectomy devices, neurovascular embolectomy devices, balloon catheters, catheter-directed thrombolysis devices, and inferior vena cava filters.

Clot Management Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Clot Management Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Clot Management Devices market during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the significance of key growth factors such as the rising prevalence of DVT, and embolism due to the increasing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, the aging population, growing prevalence of cancers, and rising government initiatives regarding disease treatment awareness, the clot management devices market is expected to witness positive growth.

Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, new product approvals, and high awareness also helped the Clot Management Devices market growth in this region.

Learn more about the Several Types of Clot Management Devices @ Clot Management Devices Assessment

Clot Management Devices Market Dynamics 

The demand for clot management devices is primarily being boosted by the increasing geriatric population who form a big part of the at-risk population for developing thrombus, the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity which massively increase the chances of developing blood clots, and the innovation in product development leading to the development of second-generation thrombectomy devices ultimately contributing in the overall growth of the clot management devices market during the forecast period. Another key factor responsible for driving the demand for clot management devices is the increasing incidence of brain strokes, and the growing hypertensive population may result in higher incidents of hemorrhagic strokes which are commonly treated with stent retrievers and aspiration thrombectomy. Therefore, the clot management devices market is slated to register remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the factors mentioned above.

However, device-related complications and frequent product recalls may restrict the clot management devices market growth. The clot management devices market has experienced a period of temporary recession as lockdown restrictions have been enforced as a necessary step to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. One of the major impacts of lockdowns were observed in the disruption of the production process and supply chains across the globe. Along with this, the significant decrease in the medical procedures due to prioritizing of COVID-19 infection-associated patient load, there was a striking decrease in the product demand serving as obstruction in the growth of clot management devices market.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on te Clot Management Devices Industry, get a snapshot of the Clot Management Devices Market Impact by COVID-19

Scope of the Clot Management Devices Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2019-2027

  • Market Segmentation By Product: Thrombectomy Devices [Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Devices, Aspiration Devices, And Stent Retrievers] Embelecotomy Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava Filters [Retrieavble And Permanent], Compression Garments, And Others

  • Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

  • Clot Management Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

  • Leading  Clot Management Devices Companies: Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Penumbra, Microvention Inc., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Inc, Abbott, Acandis GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., phenox GmbH, AngioDynamics, ARGON MEDICAL, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Braile Biomédica, Cook and others

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Clot Management Devices market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2027.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to dominate the Clot Management Devices market @ Key Clot Management Devices Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Clot Management Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5

Clot Management Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Clot Management Devices Market

7

Clot Management Devices Market Layout

8

Clot Management Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Clot Management Devices Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

DelveInsight Capabilities

13

Disclaimer

14

About DelveInsight

Gain rich insights about the latest Clot Management Devices regulatory approvals  @ Clot Management Devices Regulatory Landscape And Patent Analysis

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
