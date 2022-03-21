Global Clinical Trials Software Market 2021-2035: Featuring Players Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, IBM, Medidata and Quanticate Among Others

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Software Market: Distribution by Type of Deployment, Type of Delivery, Features of software and Geographical Regions, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is a well-known fact that clinical trials form an integral part of the overall drug development process, enabling innovators to assess safety and efficacy of their drug candidates/devices. These studies account for around 50% of the total time and capital invested in the development process. However, the conduct of trials is often fraught with several challenges, including scientific and operational complexity, concerns associated with recruitment and retention of suitable patients, issues related to data handling and increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines. In fact, the failure of a clinical trial can impose an enormous financial burden on sponsors, estimated to be in the range of USD 800 million (in case of therapies with limited applications) to USD 1.4 billion (for a drug that is anticipated to be a blockbuster).

Further, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of clinical trials has become increasingly difficult. In order to address these challenges, players engaged in the pharmaceutical industry have leveraged novel and advanced digital health technologies, such as mobile devices, advanced applications, remote monitoring devices, telemedicine, and online social interaction platforms for virtual conduct of clinical trials. Various clinical trials software, including EDC, eCOA/ePRO, and eConsent integrated clinical study automation software, are also being recruited to collect data at each stage of the trial, improve trial participant recruitment and retention, provide eConsent, measure real-time clinical outcomes, and track adverse events in real-time.

Virtual clinical trials software solutions have the potential to induce substantial digital changes in clinical research methodology, resulting in a more patient-centric, cost-effective and easy to manage approach. They enable the participants to participate from the comfort of their own homes rather than traveling to a study location, which enhance participant engagement and retention. At present, several companies are engaged in the development of clinical trials software, which allow drug developers to enhance the quality of their clinical products and reduce the time to get a product to market. The market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years.

The activity in this segment has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors/investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies. Driven by the substantial progress in this domain, encouraging virtual clinical trial results, and ongoing technological advancement, the clinical trials software market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long term.

Scope of the Report

The Clinical Trials Software Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Deployment (on-cloud, on-premises), Type of Delivery (web-based, remote monitoring), Features of software (EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent) and Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of clinical trials software. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of clinical trials software market, over the coming decade. The report provides informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035.

Companies Mentioned

  • ClinOne

  • Clinical Ink

  • DatStat (Acquired by SCI Solutions)

  • Advarra

  • Castor

  • Kayentis

  • Interlace Health

  • Crucial Data Solutions (CDS)

  • Cloudbyz

  • Datacubed Health

  • TransCelerate Biopharma

  • 5thPort

  • Datatrak

  • THREAD

  • Dacima

  • IBM

  • REDcap Cloud

  • Axiom

  • Evado

  • DSG

  • AssistRx

  • Jeeva Informatics

  • eClinicalHealth

  • ObvioHealth

  • StudyKIK (Acquired by Syneos Health)

  • Clinion

  • TrialStat

  • Acceliant

  • DFnet

  • DM 365

  • Clindox

  • OnlineCRF

  • SMART-TRIAL

  • MEDNET

  • Octalsoft

  • Clinevo

  • Ennov

  • XClinical

  • RodanoTech

  • ITClinical

  • CROS NT

  • IDDI

  • CRScube

  • IVR Clinical Concepts

  • Prelude Dynamics

  • Clinical Biometrics Solutions

  • Medidata

  • Signant Health

  • Medrio

  • Medable

  • DrugDev (Acquired by IQVIA)

  • McDougall Scientific

  • Anju Software

  • ECLIPSE

  • IQVIA

  • Calyx

  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

  • CLINDEX FORTRESS MEDICAL SYSTEMS

  • ClinCapture

  • Climedo Health

  • OpenClinica

  • Science 37

  • VirTrial (Acquired by Signant Health)

  • Curavit

  • BSI

  • Realtime

  • Veeva Systems

  • encapsia

  • ArisGlobal

  • Quanticate

  • Arithmos

  • Healthentia

  • Clario (Bioclinica and ERT)

  • Xolomon



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peizs

