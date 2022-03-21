Global Clinical Trials Software Market 2021-2035: Featuring Players Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, IBM, Medidata and Quanticate Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Software Market: Distribution by Type of Deployment, Type of Delivery, Features of software and Geographical Regions, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is a well-known fact that clinical trials form an integral part of the overall drug development process, enabling innovators to assess safety and efficacy of their drug candidates/devices. These studies account for around 50% of the total time and capital invested in the development process. However, the conduct of trials is often fraught with several challenges, including scientific and operational complexity, concerns associated with recruitment and retention of suitable patients, issues related to data handling and increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines. In fact, the failure of a clinical trial can impose an enormous financial burden on sponsors, estimated to be in the range of USD 800 million (in case of therapies with limited applications) to USD 1.4 billion (for a drug that is anticipated to be a blockbuster).

Further, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of clinical trials has become increasingly difficult. In order to address these challenges, players engaged in the pharmaceutical industry have leveraged novel and advanced digital health technologies, such as mobile devices, advanced applications, remote monitoring devices, telemedicine, and online social interaction platforms for virtual conduct of clinical trials. Various clinical trials software, including EDC, eCOA/ePRO, and eConsent integrated clinical study automation software, are also being recruited to collect data at each stage of the trial, improve trial participant recruitment and retention, provide eConsent, measure real-time clinical outcomes, and track adverse events in real-time.



Virtual clinical trials software solutions have the potential to induce substantial digital changes in clinical research methodology, resulting in a more patient-centric, cost-effective and easy to manage approach. They enable the participants to participate from the comfort of their own homes rather than traveling to a study location, which enhance participant engagement and retention. At present, several companies are engaged in the development of clinical trials software, which allow drug developers to enhance the quality of their clinical products and reduce the time to get a product to market. The market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years.

The activity in this segment has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors/investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies. Driven by the substantial progress in this domain, encouraging virtual clinical trial results, and ongoing technological advancement, the clinical trials software market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long term.



The Clinical Trials Software Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Deployment (on-cloud, on-premises), Type of Delivery (web-based, remote monitoring), Features of software (EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent) and Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of clinical trials software. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of clinical trials software market, over the coming decade. The report provides informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035.

Companies Mentioned

ClinOne

Clinical Ink

DatStat (Acquired by SCI Solutions)

Advarra

Castor

Kayentis

Interlace Health

Crucial Data Solutions (CDS)

Cloudbyz

Datacubed Health

TransCelerate Biopharma

5thPort

Datatrak

THREAD

Dacima

IBM

REDcap Cloud

Axiom

Evado

DSG

AssistRx

Jeeva Informatics

eClinicalHealth

ObvioHealth

StudyKIK (Acquired by Syneos Health)

Clinion

TrialStat

Acceliant

DFnet

DM 365

Clindox

OnlineCRF

SMART-TRIAL

MEDNET

Octalsoft

Clinevo

Ennov

XClinical

RodanoTech

ITClinical

CROS NT

IDDI

CRScube

IVR Clinical Concepts

Prelude Dynamics

Clinical Biometrics Solutions

Medidata

Signant Health

Medrio

Medable

DrugDev (Acquired by IQVIA)

McDougall Scientific

Anju Software

ECLIPSE

IQVIA

Calyx

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

CLINDEX FORTRESS MEDICAL SYSTEMS

ClinCapture

Climedo Health

OpenClinica

Science 37

VirTrial (Acquired by Signant Health)

Curavit

BSI

Realtime

Veeva Systems

encapsia

ArisGlobal

Quanticate

Arithmos

Healthentia

Clario (Bioclinica and ERT)

Xolomon





