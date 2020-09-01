The Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter clinical stage partnering deals and provides details of the latest clinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,300 clinical stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including numerous links to online deal records of actual clinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of clinical stage deal making and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner clinical stage compounds/products.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of clinical stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies. Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in clinical stage deals.



Chapter 5 provides a review of clinical stage deal making since 2014. Deals activity is reviewed by year, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, technology type, as well as most active dealmakers.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of clinical stage payment terms including headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates for phase I, phase II and phase III deals.



Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading clinical stage deal by headline value. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active clinical stage dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of clinical stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of clinical stage partnering deals since 2014 organized by stage of development – phase I, phase II and phase III.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in clinical stage partnering and deal making since 2014.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all clinical stage deals since 2014 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of clinical stage products and compounds.



Key benefits

Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of clinical stage deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of clinical stage agreements with numerous real life case studies

Insight into the terms included in a clinical stage agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Report scope

Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to clinical stage deal trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2020 includes:

Trends in clinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of clinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life clinical stage deals

Access to over 2,300 clinical stage deals

The leading clinical stage deals by value since 2014

Most active clinical stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading clinical stage partnering resources



In Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2020, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2020 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 2,300 clinical stage deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How are sales and payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

