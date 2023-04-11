Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report 2023-2028: Collaboration Between Research Institutes and Clinical Decision Support Providers Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market (2023-2028) by Mode of Advice, System, Delivery Mode, Application , End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is estimated to be USD 1.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.20%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Improvement in Quality of Care and Reducing Human Errors in Diagnostics

Prominence of Big Data and Health Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing in Healthcare

Restraints

Lack of Trust CDSS and Limited Availability of Skilled Professionals

Concerns Associated with the Privacy and Security of Data

Opportunities

Technology Development in the Healthcare Solutions

Collaboration Between Research Institutes and Clinical Decision Support Providers

Growing Adoption Rates by the Healthcare System of Emerging Economies

Challenges

High Initial Investment for Healthcare IT Infrastructure

Complicated Integration of CDSS Within Healthcare Organizations

Market Segmentations



The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is segmented based on Mode of Advice, System, Delivery Mode, Application , End-User, and Geography.

By Mode of Advice, the market is classified into Active CDSS and Passive CDSS.

By System, the market is classified into Expert Laboratory Information System, Knowledge-based System, and Machine Learning System.

By Delivery Mode, the market is classified into Cloud-Based and On-Premises.

By Application, the market is classified into Care Plans, Diagnostic Decision Support, Disease Reference, and Drug Databases.

By End-User, the market is classified into Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Retail Pharmacy.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare, Elsevier B.V., Epic Systems Corp., etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Mode of Advice



7 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By System



8 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Delivery Mode



9 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Application



10 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By End-User



11 Americas' Clinical Decision Support System Market



12 Europe's Clinical Decision Support System Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Clinical Decision Support System Market



14 APAC's Clinical Decision Support System Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



