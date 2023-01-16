Global Clear Aligners Market Is Expected to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

·5 min read
Increase in focus on smiles and rise in the trend of cosmetic dentistry drive the growth of the global clear aligners market. By age group, the teens segment held the largest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Clear Aligners Market was estimated at $3.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $32.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.8 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$32.4 Billion

CAGR

24%

No. of Pages in Report

240

Segments Covered

Age Group, Material Type, End-User, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in focus on smiles

Rise in the trend of cosmetic dentistry

Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment

Lack of awareness about the perks of using clear aligners among people

Opportunities

Launch of various products and technological advancements in clear aligners


Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic forced most dentists to terminate their services due to the fear of cross-infection, which impacted the global clear aligners market negatively.

  • However, the market has now been able to bounce back and got back on track.

The global clear aligners market is analyzed across age group, material type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By age group, the teens segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global clear aligners market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The adults segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

By material type, the polyurethane segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global clear aligners market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 24.2% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the dental clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global clear aligners market revenue. The others segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global clear aligners market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global clear aligners market report include Align Technology, T.P. Orthodontics, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M, G&H Orthodontics, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc., Vincismile Group LLC, and Envista Holdings Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

