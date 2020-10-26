Global Cleanroom Technologies Market 2020-2025 - Growing Focus on Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA Filters, Apparel, Vacuum Systems, Gloves, Disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cleanroom Technologies Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the Forecast Period.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, increasing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology. Also, the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the high operational cost associated with the cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The report analyzes the cleanroom technologies market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, construction type, end-user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various cleanroom products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cleanroom Technologies Market Overview

4.2 Regional Mix: Cleanroom Technologies Market 2020-2025

4.3 Cleanroom Technologies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Cleanroom Technologies Market, by Construction Type

4.5 Cleanroom Technologies Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Biologics Sector

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Parenteral and Injectable Pharmaceutical Formulations

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Medical Devices

5.2.1.5 Advancements in Cleanroom Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Operational Cost Associated with Cleanrooms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cleanrooms in Developing Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Customization of Cleanroom Designs According to Product and Facility Requirements

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Awareness of Modular Cleanrooms

6.2.2 Emergence of Rental Cleanroom Services

6.3 Regulatory Scenario

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Cleanroom Technologies Market



7 Cleanroom Technologies Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact, by Product

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Safety Consumables

7.3.1.1 Gloves

7.3.1.1.1 Adverse Health Effects Have Been Reported with the Use of Powdered Gloves

7.3.1.2 Apparel

7.3.1.2.1 Growing Need to Ensure Personnel Safety to Drive this Segment

7.3.1.3 Other Safety Consumables

7.3.2 Cleaning Consumables

7.3.2.1 Wipes

7.3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Wipes to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2.2 Disinfectants

7.3.2.2.1 Sterile Isopropyl Alcohol is the Most Extensively Used Cleanroom Disinfectant

7.3.2.3 Vacuum Systems

7.3.2.3.1 Use of Hepa Filters in Vacuum Pumps Ensures Efficient Cleaning

7.3.2.4 Other Cleaning Consumables

7.4 Equipment

7.4.1 HVAC Systems

7.4.1.1 in 2019, the HVAC Systems Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Cleanroom Equipment Market

7.4.2 Hepa Filters

7.4.2.1 Hepa Filter Manufacturers are Focusing on Developing Environment-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Products

7.4.3 Fan Filter Units

7.4.3.1 The Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Equipment is Expected to Boost Market Growth

7.4.4 Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets

7.4.4.1 Laminar Air Flow Systems are Used to Reduce Airborne Particles and Pathogens

7.4.5 Air Diffusers and Showers

7.4.5.1 Emergence of Technologically Advanced Air Shower Systems to Drive Market Growth

7.4.6 Other Equipment

Story continues