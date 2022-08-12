Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Raw Material, Category, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Gloves Market, by Raw Material, by Category, by End-user, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cleanroom gloves are mainly intended to be used in cleanrooms and controlled environments. Cleanroom gloves are used to protect products and therapeutics from contamination. Cleanroom gloves are developed to prevent particulate contamination, meet stringent industry standards and requirements.

Depending upon working conditions cleanroom gloves are even available as sterile and non-sterile. Cleanroom gloves are washed in pure deionized water to remove the particulates and ions and are chlorinated from both sides i.e. from outside as well as inside. The contamination of cleanroom is measured by the number of particles by volume of air at a specific particle size.

The primary industries involved in cleanroom gloves are Life Science, Chemical, and Healthcare. Cleanrooms are allotted class from 1 to 100,000 with particle size of ?0.1m to 5m with assigned ISO equivalent. The first cleanroom standard was set by United State Federal Standard 209 is Airborne Particulate Cleanliness Classes in Cleanrooms (USFED STD 209E). Measurement of airborne contaminates is calculated as maximum particles per cubic foot.

For example, 'Class 10' means not more than 10 particles/ft3. The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced a new classification in 1999 called International Organization for Standardization ISO. The certification requirements for air cleanliness areas, and airborne particulates were estimated by this document. The new standard officially replaced with the old Federal Standard 209-e in 2001, both classification terms are still in use.

Market Dynamics

The key players in the market are adopting various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Ansell Limited, an Australian-based company, manufacturer of medical gloves and protective industrial announced that on December 31, 2020, it completed the acquisition of the Primus brand and related assets that comprise the Primus Gloves and Sanrea healthcare products life science business.

Ansell and Primus have also formed a long-term supply partnership. Primus is an Indian manufacturer and marketer of gloves for the life sciences and specialty medical industries. Hence, the company is undertaking various strategies such as acquisition to drive the global cleanroom gloves market growth.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cleanroom gloves market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global medical cleanroom gloves market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Semperit AG Holding, Dia Rubber Co. Ltd., Asiatic Fiber Corporation, Woojin ACT Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Riverstone Holdings, Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Dynarex Corporation, Ramson Health Care pvt.Ltd., Airvent Human Solution, Cole-Parmer, Fiona Surgical & Scientific, Progressive Alliance, Shield Scientific

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global cleanroom gloves market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cleanroom gloves market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snapshot, By Raw Material

  • Market Snapshot, By Category

  • Market Snapshot, By End User

  • Market Snapshot, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunity

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Market Trends

  • PEST Analysis

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Brand Analysis

  • New Product Launches

  • Technological Advancements

  • Mergers & Acquisition

  • Pricing Analysis

4. Global Cleanroom Gloves Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • Challenges

  • Demand and Supply

5. Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Raw Material Type, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Nitrile Gloves

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Latex Gloves

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Vinyl Gloves

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Neoprene Gloves

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Polyisoprene Gloves

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Category , 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Sterile

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Non Sterile

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By End User, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Medical Device Companies

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Hospitals Pharmacies

  • Hospitals Laboratories

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Region, 2018 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • Adventa Berhad

  • Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.

  • Ramson Health Care pvt.Ltd.

  • Top Glove Corporation Berhad

  • Cardinal Health

  • Nitritex Limited

  • Asiatic Fiber Corporation

  • Valutek

  • Supermax Corporation Berhad

  • Fiona Surgical & Scientific

  • Semperit AG Holding

  • Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

  • Dynarex Corporation

  • Cole-Parmer

  • Riverstone Holdings

  • UG Healthcare Corporation Limited

  • Semperit AG Holding

  • Dia Rubber Co. Ltd

  • Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.

  • Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxzgeo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


