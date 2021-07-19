Global Citric Acid Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027

Abstract: Global Citric Acid Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Citric Acid estimated at US$2.

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.8% share of the global Citric Acid market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Citric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$837.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$837.4 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Cargill, Inc.

  • COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Citrique Belge S.A.

  • DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

  • Foodchem International Corporation

  • Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

  • Hawkins, Inc.

  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • MP Biomedicals

  • Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

  • RZBC Group Co., Ltd.

  • Tate & Lyle plc

  • TTCA Co., Ltd.

  • Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Citric Acid
Manufacturing Process
Key End-Use Applications
Typical Applications of Citric Acid in Food & Beverage Industry
Industrial Applications of Citric Acid
Growing Use of Citric Acid in Food and Non-Food Industries
Spurs Market Prospects
Powder Form Leads Citric Acid Market, Liquid Form to Experience
High Growth
The US and Europe Dominate Citric Acid Demand, China and Asia-
Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
Citrique Belge S.A. (Belgium)
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (Denmark)
Foodchem International Corporation (China)
Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Hawkins, Inc. (USA)
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
MP Biomedicals (USA)
Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. (India)
RZBC Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Tate & Lyle plc (UK)
TTCA Co., Ltd. (China)
Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Citric Acid Continues to Rise from the Global Food
Processing Industry
EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Rapid Growth in Consumption of RTD Foods and RTE Beverages
Drives Demand for Citric Acid
EXHIBIT 2: Global RTE Foods Market Size in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global RTD Beverages Market Size in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Global RTE Foods Market Size by Geographic Region:
(in %) for 2019
Beneficial Properties of Citric Acid and its Safety Ensure
Sustained Demand
Eco-Friendly Attributes & Biodegradability Drive Use of Citric
Acid in Detergents and Cleaners
EXHIBIT 5: Global Liquid Detergents Market Size in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Citric Acid Finds Increasing Use in Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals
Citrate Applications in Pharmaceutical Formulations
EXHIBIT 6: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by
Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040
Citric Acid Holds Promise in Personal Care Formulations
EXHIBIT 7: Global Skin Care Products Market in US$ Billion for
2019, 2022 and 2025
Emerging Uses of Citric Acid Promise Growth
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

