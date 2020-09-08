Global Citizen, HeadCount Enlist Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Usher, DJ Khaled, Billy Porter for Voter Registration Campaign

Two high-profile nonprofit organizations, Global Citizen and HeadCount, are teaming up for a voter registration campaign that is bringing in pop stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Usher and DJ Khaled to urge fans to get on the rolls. The nonpartisan “Just Vote” drive will have the musicians offering “rewards” to elect fans who use the platform to check their registration status.

Others joining the initiative include Billy Porter, Quavo, Finneas, Julianne Hough, Loren Gray, Nicky Jam and some superstar names to be announced in the next rollout of talent. The experiences initially being offered as bait for checking registration on the site range from a dance lesson with Usher and his choreographer to a “virtual get-together” with DJ Khaled. The rewards being offered by Eilish, Swift and some other top names weren’t part of the initial announcement but are expected to show up on the Just Vote site this week.

Regular concertgoers will know HeadCount for the registration booths that regularly pop up alongside merch stands in the lobbies of concerts during every election year — except 2020. Global Citizen advocates for health issues and combatting poverty around the world, and made big waves this year for its multi-network “One World: Together at Home” prime-time special, which featured performances by Swift, Eilish and Lady Gaga, among others. Although the two orgs had been affiliated in less strategic ways before, like HeadCount setting up booths at the annual Global Citizen all-star shows in Central Park, the Just Vote campaign marks the philanthropic orgs’ first major collaboration.

HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein tells Variety that his org has had to think creatively to make up for all the thousands of lost sign-up opportunities at gigs this year. “There are many wonderful tours we would have been on,” he says. “W e were on the road with Billie Eilish when everything shut down. This summer we would have been out on the road with Green Day, Harry Styles, Camilla Cabello and Dead and Company. Sure, a lot was lost — and a lot was lost for the whole country. Voter registration was down 2 million voters a month in April because DMVs were closed. But these digital approaches work, and in a lot of ways they work as well or better. So what we’re going to do with Just Vote and with Hugh and Global Citizen is a model where we give people a chance to possibly have a very meaningful moment of their lives with talent, and get a lot of people checking their registration status and then registering to vote. So you’ve just got to innovate, just like everybody else, just like every restaurant that has had to figure out how to keep the lights on.”

One key point in the campaign is that the “experiences” being offered by celebrities as “rewards” (the word “prize” is being downplayed) are open to anyone checking their registration status on the site; requiring them to actually register would be another thing.

“There’s a strong correlation between those who check their voter registration status and those who register and therefore go on to vote,” says Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “But also, you’re not actually allowed to incentivize people to register. You can only incentivize people to check their registration status. So that’s an important part of it.”

As with Global Citizen’s recent pandemic-oriented campaigns, there is a significant element that involves bringing in corporations as well as fans, which in this case urges major companies to give employees time off to vote on Election Day. Last week, Evans says, “we held an incredible roundtable forum with leaders of the private sector, and Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead co-hosted that with Andy and and our team at Global Citizen. so far, great partners like Cisco and Proctor and Gamble and Delta Airlines have already signed on, so already that represents over 300,000 employees that will be giving their employees time off to vote. So we’re going to be continually encouraging the private sector through this campaign to step up as well, because it gives everyone the opportunity at every employee level to be able to participate, and I think that’s critical for this year’s campaign.”

For Global Citizen, it’s a chance to remind the globe that the org obviously wasn’t founded purely to deal with a pandemic, despite it being the face of public advocacy efforts all year, with its alignment with the World Health Organization.