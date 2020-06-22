Global Citizen and the European Commission Announce 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert' Hosted by Dwayne Johnson on June 27; Global Broadcast Special to Combat the Disproportionate Impact of COVID-19 on Marginalized Communities; Global Citizens Call on World Leaders to Make COVID-19 Tests, Therapeutics and Vaccines Available for Everyone, Everywhere





Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert Broadcast Special to Air Saturday, June 27, 2020 Following Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Summit

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson Global Goal: 'Unite for Our Future—The Concert' to Include Performances by Shakira , Coldplay , Usher , Jennifer Hudson , Miley Cyrus , Justin Bieber and Quavo , J Balvin , Chloe x Halle , Yemi Alade , and Christine and the Queens

Co-Hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen 'Unite for Our Future—The Concert' to Include Appearances by Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi

'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Summit' to Provide Platform for Governments, Corporate Leaders, and Philanthropists to Make Commitments Toward the Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 Tools and Treatments Worldwide

Campaign Supported by Foundation Partners Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and Corporate Partners Citi, Procter & Gamble, SAP, Verizon and Vodafone

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- International advocacy organisation Global Citizen and the European Commission today announced Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities - including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, The Concert will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The Concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

"Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to develop and equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines," said HUGH EVANS, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF GLOBAL CITIZEN. "'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert' will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers – including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates – who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it's available for everyone who needs it."

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert host DWAYNE JOHNSON continued, "I'm proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let's join together to chart a better future, for everyone."

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert will premiere on Saturday, June 27, 2020 airing on broadcasters across the globe including ARD, Canal+ Group, RTVE in Europe, Bell Media, CBC, Citytv, and Global TV, in Canada, NBC and iHeartMedia in the U.S., Grupo Globo in Brazil, MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa, Fuji TV and Star India in Asia, and Channel Nine in Australia. The Concert will also be streamed on global platforms including Apple, Brut, Roku, Insight TV, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube. Additional broadcasters include BARÇA TV, Bloomberg Television, Fundación Azteca, Mediacorp, MSNBC, MTV International, SiriusXM, Sony Channel Latin America, and Turner Latin America. Check local listings for start times. The virtual broadcast will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organisations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN said, "Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes. On 27 June, at the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' Summit and Concert, artists, scientists and world leaders will speak with one voice, in a true and rare moment of global unity. They will commit to helping the world end coronavirus, while leaving no one behind. The European Union is fully committed to ensuring fair access to an affordable vaccine, as soon as possible, for everyone that needs it. United, I know we can make the world a safer place."

The Concert will follow Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Summit, a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments to help develop equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities devastated by the pandemic. Calling on global leaders to end COVID-19 for all, Global Citizens around the world are taking action to ask them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments, and vaccines to everyone, everywhere.

In addition to new commitments, The Summit will feature panel discussions and interviews with experts and thought-leaders moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons. The Summit will spotlight scientific reports on progress being made for therapeutics and vaccine development and distribution. Global leaders, and leading artists and advocates, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo and Ken Jeong will join the conversation. Experts and thought-leaders including Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Eddie Ndopu, Abiola Oke, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, will also participate in The Summit, which will be streamed widely on social media platforms and can be accessed at http://globalgoalunite.org .

"This moment requires all of us to act. As Global Citizens, we're calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics," said MILEY CYRUS. "Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live."

Companies including Citi, Procter & Gamble, SAP, Verizon and Vodafone have also joined the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign. These companies are making new financial pledges to end COVID-19 for all, including support for the development and equitable distribution of tests, treatments and vaccines. Corporate support will also aid groups working to strengthen health systems and health care access for all, organizations focused on mitigating the pandemic's impact on intersectional inequalities faced around the world, and nonprofits committed to fighting racial injustices that have been exposed and exacerbated by COVID-19. A number of these commitments will be announced during The Summit and The Concert.

"Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere," said SHAKIRA. "We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all."

The Global Goal: Unite for our Future campaign was launched last month under the patronage of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Campaign, also supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, focuses on addressing the pandemic's impact on the most vulnerable and seeks to build back communities and economies with freedom and justice for all. Calling on individuals to take action, and asking governments, corporate leaders and philanthropists to make their commitments toward the fair distribution of COVID-19 tools and treatments, Global Goal: Unite for our Future aims to strengthen healthcare systems so no one is left behind in this pandemic.

Producers of Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, include: Michele Anthony of Universal Music Group, Declan Kelly of Teneo, Live Nation, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Adam Leber on behalf of Maverick, The Lede Company, Roc Nation and Derrick Johnson on behalf of NAACP. The Summit is produced by Michael Dempsey. The Concert is produced by Hamish Hamilton and Done + Dusted.

For more information about Global Citizen and the campaign to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter , Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen. Visit http://globalgoalunite.org to learn more about Global Goal: Unite for Our Future.

Note to Editors:

Commitments at the 27 June Summit will support organisations at the forefront of developing tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as groups that will ensure the equitable delivery of these to everyone, everywhere, while strengthening health systems in the future:

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND)

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Therapeutics Accelerator

UNITAID

WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation

The International and Regional Response Network

About Global Citizen:

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 880 million people. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org .

