Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chromatography Accessories and Consumables estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Columns & Column Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Chromatography Media / Resins Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Chromatography Media / Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
Hamilton Company
JASCO Corporation
KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH
MilliporeSigma
Pall Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Phenomenex, Inc.
Shimadzu Corp.
SRI Instruments
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Tosoh Bioscience LLC
Waters Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Chromatography: A Widely Performed Laboratory Technique
Types of Chromatography Techniques
World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables
Outlook
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Remain an Important Market
for Chromatography
World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) &
2025(P)
Global Aging Populace Offer Huge Market Opportunity for Life
Science Research
World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant
Opportunities for Resins
Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand
Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
Biphenyl Chemistries-based UHPLC Analytical Columns: Promising
Screening Technique for Drugs of Abuse Cases
Alternate Separation Technologies to RPLC for Pharmaceutical
Compounds Analysis: A Potential Growth Opportunity
Rise in Focus on Food Quality Amid Growing Concerns over Food
Adulteration Drives Demand
World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015,
2020(P) & 2025(P)
Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids
Growth
Rise in Application of Chromatography Techniques in Research
Boosts Prospects
Increasing Use of Forensics to Expand Opportunities
Application of Chromatography in Water Treatment Gains Traction
Improving Investments in New and Advanced Better Test
Laboratories Drives Demand
Encouraging Prescription Drug Sales Sets the Right Climate for
the Growth of Testing Laboratories: Global Sales of
Prescription Drug & OTC Therapy (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 & 2025
Growing Need for Early Diagnostics Supports Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
