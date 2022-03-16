Global Chip Shortage and the Industry Impact of Leading Brands' Decision to Develop Chips In-House, 2022 Report

Company Logo

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading Brands; Decision to Develop Chips In-House and Its Industry Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chip shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for IT products during the COVID-19 outbreak, has motivated leading brands such as Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Alibaba to bring chip development in house to secure supply chains with a stable chip supply.

Based on different requirements for end user products and cloud products, this report divides these leading brands into two groups and analyzes motivations that lead them to develop own chips; examines their future development trends and product strategies while analyzing the possible impact on the notebook PC, automobile, and server industry.



List of Topics

Motivations behind several leading brands' decision to develop chips in house from the perspective of end user products such as Google, Apple, BYD, Geely Automobile, Hyundai, etc, and cloud products such as Amazon, Facebook, Baidu, Huawei, Alibaba, etc.

In-house chip development of leading brands from the perspective of end user products such as notebook PCs and self-driving cars, and of cloud products such as smart speakers, automobiles, and servers

The possible impact on three industries, including notebook PC, automotive, and server

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leading Brands Motivations to Develop Chips In-house

1.1 End User Products

1.1.1 To Increase Product Differentiation

1.1.2 To Build a Complete Product Ecosystem

1.1.3 To Keep Chip Delivery under Control

1.1.4 To Support Design Architecture

1.1.5 A Huge Gap between Innovative Chip Supply and Demand

1.2 Cloud Products

1.2.1 To Enhance Cloud Services

1.2.2 To Reduce Operating Costs and Energy Consumption while Achieving Net Zero Emissions

1.2.3 To Increase Supply and Reduce Supply Shortage Risks

1.2.4 To Reduce Chip Modification Time and Costs



2. Leading Brands In-house Chip Development

2.1 End User Products

2.1.1 Notebook PC Processors: Leading Brands Normally Accumulate Design Experience from Smartphones before Developing Notebook PC Processors In House8

Automotive Chips: In-house Chip Development Varies Across Automakers and Whoever Standing Out with Self-driving Car Chips Will be the Winner8

2.2 Cloud Products

2.2.1 Cloud Service Providers Develop CPUs and AI Accelerator Chips to Meet Increasingly Complicated Computing Demand

2.2.2 Expand from Data Centers and Servers to Smart Speakers and Other End Products

2.2.3 US and Chinese Brands Develop Own Chips for Different Purposes and Scope of Use



3. Follow-up Observations

3.1 Possible Impact on the Notebook PC Industry

3.2 Possible Impact on the Automotive Industry

3.3 Possible Impact on the Server Industry



4. Analyst's Perspective



Companies Mentioned

