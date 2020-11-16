The Global Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market is expected to grow by $ 279.90 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global Chip-on-flex (COF) market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the chip-on-flex (COF) market and it is poised to grow by $ 279. 90 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for wearable devices and growth of healthcare sector. In addition, growing demand for wearable devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chip-on-flex (COF) market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The chip-on-flex (COF) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single-sided COF

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in number of application segments for chip-on-flex as one of the prime reasons driving the chip-on-flex (COF) market growth during the next few years.



