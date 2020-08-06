As the actuator of control system, servo motor is one of the three crucial parts to industrial robot and its development is bound up with industrial robots. Given the agonizingly slow progress of 3C electronics and automotive industries, the demand for industrial robots slows down, so does for servo motors.

In 2019, 185,300 industrial robot servo motors were wielded with a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. Industrial robot servo motors will be growing at a low rate alongside the inching demand from downstream sectors. Till 2026, a total of 248,200 new industrial robot servo motors will be needed in China, with a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2026.



In China, 85% of the industrial robot servo motor market is now seized by foreign brands such as Japan-based Yaskawa, Panasonic and Mitsubishi, as well as Lenze, Bosch Rexroth, etc. from Europe and America. In 2019, Japanese brands enjoyed the highest market share about 40.5% (even more than 70% shares of high-end servers); European and American peers held 17.9%; and Chinese servo companies are still growing rapidly in the moderate environment, with a market share of 19.7% (up 3.1 percentage points). The typical Chinese players Inovance and Estun are competent enough for mass production in the medium and low-end servo field, and meet the needs of small and medium-sized and economical users with cost-effective advantages.



Global and China Industrial Robot Servo Motor Industry Report, 2020-2026 focuses on the following:



Industrial robot servo motor (definition, classification, industry chain, etc.);

Global and China industrial robot market (market size, regional structure, product mix, and competitive landscape);

Global demand for industrial robot servo motors and competitive landscape, etc.

China industrial robot servo system and servo motor market (market size, demand, product mix, and competitive landscape);

7 global industrial robot servo motor companies (operation, industrial robot servo motor business, and development in China);

10 Chinese industrial robot servo motor companies (operation, development strategies, etc.)

