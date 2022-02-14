Global, China, and India Spunbond Nonwoven Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products; Market to Witness a CAGR of 7.5%, 7.8% and 8.6% Respectively in Global, China, and India Over 2021-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Global, China, and India Spunbond Nonwoven Market Research Report Are Avgol Ltd, Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, PFNonwovens a.s., Toray Industries, Inc., Schouw & Co., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and others key market players.

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Bank, the total number of female populations around the world increased from 3.035 Billion in the year 2000 to 3.847 Billion in the year 2020. Additionally, the population aged 65 and above, as a share of the total population, reached 9.321% in the year 2020, up from 7.567% in the year 2010.

Kenneth Research has recently added a report on “Global, China, and India Spunbond Nonwoven Market” which focuses on the latest market trends along with the key growth drivers and the challenges that are associated with the market growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the key market players that are operating in the market, along with the analysis of their product portfolio and their go-to-market strategies.

According to the statistics by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), around 26% of the global population or roughly half of the total female population worldwide are of reproductive age and most of these women menstruate each month for about 2 to 7 days. With the increasing menstruating female population worldwide, the need for disposable diapers and menstrual hygiene products is anticipated to increase, and in turn drive the growth of the global, China, and India spunbond nonwoven market. Spunbond nonwoven materials are used widely in the manufacturing of disposable diapers, hygiene & healthcare textiles, filtration products, packaging products, and carpet backings. The increasing geriatric population worldwide, and the rising need for adult diapers are also expected to drive the demand for these materials, and in turn, contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

The global spunbond nonwoven market generated a volume of 8429.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 and is further expected to attain a volume of 17332.9 Thousand Tons by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing number of surgical operations and procedures worldwide and the increasing trade on garments that are made up of felt or nonwovens, such as disposable surgical gowns among others. According to the statistics by Eurostat, the two most common surgical operations and procedures performed in the European Union hospitals in the year 2018 were cataract surgery and cesarean sections. Moreover, in the same year, around 1.16 Million cesarean sections were performed in the EU-27 nations. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the International Trade Center (ITC), the value of imports of garments made up of felt or nonwovens around the world in the year 2020 reached USD 16959538 Thousand, up from USD 2415305 Thousand in the year 2019 and USD 2372982 Thousand in the year 2018. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which according to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), registered a total of 281808270 confirmed cases of the disease worldwide as of 29th of December 2021, 4:14PM CET.

The spunbond nonwoven market in China registered a volume of 2263.7 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch 4776.9 Thousand Tons by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in India generated a volume of 429.3 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach 980.5 Thousand Tons by the end of 2030 by growing with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented by material type into polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, polyurethane, and others. Amongst these segments, the polypropylene segment in the global market registered the largest volume of 5099.8 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch 10096.4 Thousand Tons by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In China, the segment generated a volume of 1369.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch 2782.5 Thousand Tons by the end of 2030. Moreover, in India, the segment generated a volume of 259.7 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch 571.2 Thousand Tons by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is further segmented by usability into durable and disposable. Out of these, the durable segment generated the largest volume in the year 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In China, the disposable segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, while in India, the segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The global, China and India spunbond nonwoven market is also segmented on the basis of end-use industry and heating technology.

Global, China, and India Spunbond Nonwoven Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry

  • Personal Care & Hygiene

    • Diapers

      • Adult

      • Baby

    • Wipes

      • Facial Wipes

      • Baby Wipes

      • Hand & Body Wipes

      • Medicated Wipes

      • Others

    • Face Masks

    • Feminine Products

    • Others

  • Medical

    • Gowns

    • Face Masks

    • Gloves

    • Shoe Covers

    • Surgical Caps

    • Others

  • Agriculture

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Other Industries

Global, China, and India Spunbond Nonwoven Market, Segmentation by Heating Technology

  • Conduction

  • Convection

  • Radiation

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global, China, and India spunbond nonwoven market that are included in our report are Avgol Ltd, Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, PFNonwovens a.s., Toray Industries, Inc., Schouw & Co., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and others.

