The Global Chilled & Deli Foods Market size is expected to reach $310.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Foods that are ready to eat and can be consumed at a very low temperature are known as chilled and deli food products. Chilled and deli foods are a type of food that is easy to consume and can be stored in refrigerators for a long period of time to be used later.

announces the release of the report "Global Chilled & Deli Foods Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028"
Soups, meats, pies, prepared salads, prepackaged sandwiches, and savory appetizers are among the food items available. The majority of those who don’t have time and are working consume chilled and deli food goods. As consumers’ preferences have gotten more sophisticated and experimental, delicatessen, specialty, and exquisite foods have exploded in popularity. The overall market expansion has been matched by rising demand for prepared superfoods that are organic, locally produced, additive-free, and fair-trade.

In recent years, prepared meals and superfoods have become a juggernaut for supermarket delis. Consumers choose ready-to-serve meals, sides, salads, pre-sliced meats and cheeses, and ready-to-heat-and-serve sides because they are familiar and save time, which has fueled industry expansion. According to research provided by the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) for the year 2020, sales of prepared meats, such as pre-sliced ham, beef, bologna, salami, and pepperoni, increased significantly 2020.

Furthermore, as new frozen food brands enter the market with new product launches, many established brands are focused on marketing strategies such as online advertising campaigns, re-branding, packaging, and other tactics to attract new customers. For example, Land O’Frost, one of the best-selling pre-sliced deli meat brands in the United States and a specialty meat producer, announced a brand re-design and three new flavors for its Bistro Favorites meat brand in April 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on food and beverage supply systems all over the world. Consumer consumption patterns shifted as a result of the risk linked with COVID-19. Fears of future food and beverage shortages spurred the hoarding tendency. Because of the hoarding, there was an increase in demand for chilled and deli food, and the companies were unable to fulfill it. The global vaccination effort and lockdown techniques aimed at limiting the virus’s transmission are anticipated to help the chilled and deli food business reclaim its place in the food & beverage sector.

Market Growth Factors

Growth Of Female Workforce And Changing Lifestyles

Working professionals’ greater reliance on ready-made and handy food products has raised the demand for chilled and deli food products, resulting in faster and higher sales of chilled and deli food goods. The market for food and other resources will increase as the global population grows and as income levels rise in emerging nations. More and more women are choosing to work rather than stay at home. This has led to an increase in the workforce. And, since it is now extremely common in a household for both the man and the woman to be working, the dependence on quick and instantly ready-to-consume food products is increasing.

A Broad Variety Of Food Options Available

Pre-packaged items are expected to be one of the largest product categories among chilled and deli products over the projected period. Recently, these food products have been catering to a wide range of organic criteria, including Kosher and organic. Prepared salads, chilled pizzas, soups, savory appetizers, chilled pasta, and pre-packaged sandwiches are among the pre-packaged food product categories. These foods come in the form of frozen meals, which are readily available. Furthermore, people favor such meals because of their easy packaging. The market for cold and deli foods is being influenced by this reason.

Market Restraining Factors

Government Regulation And Growing Use Of Synthetic Preservatives

The government regulates the manufacturing and distribution of chilled and deli food products to ensure that the nutritional content of the food is preserved and that contamination does not occur during transportation. Manufacturers are unable to meet market demands as a result of increased government restrictions on chilled and deli food products, resulting in a large gap between demand and supply, which is directly limiting the market’s growth. Synthetic preservatives are commonly used in chilled items to keep them fresh and extend their shelf life, but this reduces the nutritional content of the food.

Type Outlook

On the basis of type, the chilled & deli foods market is bifurcated into Conventional and Organic. The organic segment procured a substantial revenue share in the chilled and deli foods market in 2021. This is due to millennials being increasingly concerned about their health and wellness and being prepared to pay a reasonable premium for organic foods. Plenty of millennials in the United States prefers buying more organic food products which are derived from clean sources. These factors will almost certainly increase demand for organic frozen foods in the near future.

Product Outlook

Based on product, the chilled & deli foods market is segmented into Meat & Meat Alternatives, Cheese, Bread & Bakery Products, Prepared Meal & Sides, Sauces, Dips & Hummus, and Others. The prepared meal and sides segment procured a substantial revenue share in the chilled and deli foods market in 2021. Prepared meals are anticipated to gain popularity among consumers due to their convenience and extended shelf life. Customers can expect high-quality food with great flavors and locally/organically produced ingredients from prepared meals at an affordable price. Due to their hectic lifestyles, consumers, particularly millennials, are more inclined to prefer prepared meals, which has led to the growing demand. Major brands in the segment are anticipated to capitalize on this product segment by developing new prepared meals in order to gain a larger market share.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on distribution channel, the chilled & deli foods market is fragmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment acquired the largest revenue share in the chilled and deli foods market in 2021. Supermarkets and hypermarkets shelves are dominated by chilled and deli food products. Consumers prefer the abundance of choices in a supermarket and hence this distribution channel dominates all others. Unreal Deli, for example, announced its chilled and deli foods grocery stores countrywide in the United States in February 2021.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the chilled & deli foods market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America acquired the largest revenue share in the chilled and deli foods market in 2021. The dominance in the region has been bolstered by rising demand for handy sources of food goods that can be consumed on the fly. Many consumers use chilled products to enhance their usual meals, such as premade sandwiches and prepared salads, while others who are short on time use them to replace their normal meals.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., Kellogg Company, Unilever PLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Nestle S.A., ITC Limited, Calbee, Inc., and Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

Strategies deployed in Chilled & Deli Foods Market

Aug-2021: Nestle teamed up with Muscle Deli, a company that focuses on providing its customers with nutrient-filled foods. They joined hands to work together in the dietary business to address consumer nutrition and health problems. Both companies collaborated to develop products and services, marketing, PR, etc., and aimed to come up with quality-of-life improvements for Japanese consumers by using their respective expertise.

Jan-2020: Nestle released plant-based sausages, vegan alternatives to meat sausages, in Europe and the United States. Soy-based Garden Gourmet sausages were made available in Bratwurst and Chorizo styles in Europe, while, pea protein-based Sweet Earth Sausages in three flavors - Habanero Cheddar, Asian Ginger Scallion, and Chik’n Apple - were made accessible to customers in the United States.

Oct-2019: Conagra Brands unveiled Birds Eye Veggie Shreds and Wolf Brand Chili Angus Beef within its refrigerated and frozen meals business. Frozen meals are considered ideal for the hectic lifestyle of today’s consumers by the company. With the launch of these products, they aimed to bring high-quality food with the correct nutrition, sustainability qualities, and price points to the customer.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Conventional

• Organic

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

By Product

• Meat & Meat Alternatives

• Sauces, Dips & Hummus

• Bread & Bakery Products

• Cheese

• Prepared Meal & Sides

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Unilever PLC

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• General Mills, Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• ITC Limited

• Calbee, Inc.

• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
