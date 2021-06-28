Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Arkema, BASF and Bayer Among Others
Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market and it is poised to grow by $8.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report on chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics and the growing demand for men's grooming products. In addition, the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market growth during the next few years.
The report on chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market covers the following areas:
Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market sizing
Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market forecast
Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market vendors that include AAK AB, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. Also, the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Skin care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Perfumes and fragrancies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Cosmetics chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Toiletries chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AAK AB
Arkema SA
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Dow Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Solvay SA
Stepan Co.
11. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
