Global Chemical Logistics Market Report 2022: A $317 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

·4 min read
Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical logistics market is expected to grow from $251.94 billion in 2021 to $271.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The chemical logistics market is expected to grow to $317.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The chemical logistics market consists of sales of chemical logistic services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to handle and deliver chemicals effectively. Chemical logistics is a service that involves the storage and transportation of chemicals along a supply chain with special care by chemical logistics companies.

The chemical sector supplies products to almost every industry. Pharmaceuticals, food, and other everyday products are all made with chemicals, whether liquid or solid. The chemical logistics services help to transport these compounds with extreme caution to avoid any safety risks such as contamination and spoilage.

The main types of services in chemical logistics are transportation and distribution services, storage and warehousing services, customs and security services, green logistics services, and consulting and management services. Transport and distribution services can be used to connect customers, raw material suppliers, plants, warehouses, and channel members with the help of water, rail, motor carrier, air, and pipeline.

The different modes of transportation include roadways, railways, airways, waterways, and pipelines, and are used by the chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, oil and gas industry, specialty chemicals industry, food industry, and other industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the chemical logistics market in 2021. The regions covered in the chemical logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The chemical logistics market research report provides chemical logistics market statistics, including chemical logistics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chemical logistics market share, detailed chemical logistics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chemical logistics industry. This chemical logistics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rise in chemical production is expected to propel the growth of the chemical logistics market going forward. An increase in the production of chemicals to supply to various industries including, food production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, and engineering leads to a rise in the need for safe corners of transportation and distribution services.

For instance, according to the American Chemistry Council, Chemical volumes in the United States increased by 1.4% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022, while shipments increased by 8.1% in 2021 and 8.2% in 2022.

Furthermore, according to the government of India, India's chemical sector (including fertilizers and pharmaceuticals) reached USD 178 billion in 2019 and is predicted to expand to USD 304 billion by 2025, with an annual growth rate of 9.3%. Therefore, the rise in chemical production is driving the growth of the chemical logistics market.

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the chemical logistics market. Major players in the chemical logistic market are making partnerships and collaborations for the development of innovative and technologically advanced products.

The countries covered in the chemical logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the chemical logistics market are

  • A&R Logistics

  • Deutsche Post

  • C.H. Robinson

  • BDP International

  • Rhenus Logistics

  • Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker

  • BASF

  • Ryder System Inc.

  • CEVA Logistics

  • FedEx

  • Montreal Chemical Logistics

  • Schneider National Inc.

  • Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

  • Univar Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Chemical Logistics Market Characteristics

3. Chemical Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Chemical Logistics

5. Chemical Logistics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Chemical Logistics Historic Market, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Chemical Logistics Forecast Market, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Chemical Logistics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Chemical Logistics Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic and Forecast, $ Billion

  • Transportation and Distribution Services

  • Storage and Warehousing Services

  • Customs and Security Services

  • Green Logistics Services

  • Consulting and Management Services

  • Other Services

6.2. Global Chemical Logistics Market, Segmentation By Mode of Transportation, Historic and Forecast, $ Billion

  • Roadways

  • Railways

  • Airways

  • Waterways

  • Pipelines

6.3. Global Chemical Logistics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecasts, $ Billion

  • Chemical Industry

  • Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Cosmetic Industry

  • Oil and Gas Industry

  • Specialty Chemicals Industry

  • Food Industry

  • Other End Users

7. Chemical Logistics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Chemical Logistics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, $ Billion
7.2. Global Chemical Logistics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqj2i


