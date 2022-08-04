Global Chemical Logistics Market to Reach $272.8 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Chemical Logistics Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical logistics market reached a value of US$ 219.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 272.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.66% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Chemical logistics refers to the services that help in monitoring procurement, planning and implementation of various supply chain-related activities in the chemical industry. It also offers management of resource procurement, material flow, transportation, distribution services, warehouse and storage and other value-added services.

Chemical logistics can track consumer centers and perform marking and labeling functions for various chemicals and raw materials based on their toxicological and physicochemical nature. Owing to these benefits, reliable logistics systems are a crucial component of the chemical industry as they are highly responsive, adaptable and necessary for constantly analyzing the market changes.



Significant growth in the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for automation and modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry for sustainable business operations is providing a boost to the market growth.

With the growing concerns regarding energy conservation and environment protection, chemical manufacturers are increasingly investing in cost-effective warehousing solutions that combine green practices and smart technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors and robotics. The vendors are also providing digital tools to automate chemical logistics and to process data with enhanced productivity, efficiency and convenience.

Other factors, including increasing awareness regarding product security and safety in the chemical industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and rapid industrialization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chemical logistics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and service.



Breakup by Type:

Rail

Road

Pipeline

Sea

Others

Breakup by Service:

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Breakup by Region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Chemical Logistics Market

6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Service



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indictors



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Agility Public Warehousing Co.

BDP International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker

DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Montreal Chemical Logistics

Schneider National Inc.

Univar Inc.

