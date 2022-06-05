Global Change Agent Teams Up With His Legal Nurse Consultant Wife to Offer Affordable Legal Services

Seth Usifo Nwosu Incorporated (SUN INC)
·3 min read
Image
Image

Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu

Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu
Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seth Usifo Nwosu, MLS, CP, is a first-generation, self-incorporated legal consultant, who, together with his wife, Dr. Cambria J. Nwosu, DNP, RN, formed Seth Usifo Nwosu Incorporated (SUN INC), to offer affordable non-attorney legal services, litigation support, and legal nurse consultant services to individuals, businesses, attorneys and government agencies throughout the United States and abroad where permitted under state, federal and international law.

Founded in March 2008, Mr. Nwosu coined the acronym SUN INC as an ode to his first, middle, and last name, and his African heritage. Over the years, SUN INC has morphed into a tech-based legal service corporation by providing access to high-quality, affordable legal services remotely, without face-to-face contact with its clients. The couple, who have successfully operated under SUN INC in New Jersey and Arizona, have recently expanded their service area to include California, Florida, and Nevada.

As a Certified Paralegal and Legal Document Preparer, Mr. Nwosu is trained in a variety of core legal specialties including contracts, torts, property, and criminal law. This level of expertise uniquely qualifies him to assist in the areas of legal research, legal writing, and litigation support services. Mr. Nwosu is not an attorney and therefore cannot give legal advice nor represent individuals or entities in court. Mr. Nwosu and SUN INC are authorized to enter non-attorney appearances (to advise and make administrative court appearances in administrative law proceedings) on the behalf of self-represented individuals and entities before administrative agencies.

Mr. Nwosu was recently given the opportunity to share some tips and reflections on studying international law abroad by the American Bar Association (ABA). This feature article follows the ABA Section of Litigation/Judicial Intern Opportunity Program's (JIOP) first feature article on Mr. Nwosu as a first-generation, self-incorporated Legal Consultant, "Five Alternative Legal Careers Beyond Courtrooms and Conventional Clients." He recently appeared with his wife Dr. Nwosu on "Arizona Midday" (NBC12 - Arizona) and "Sonoran Living" (ABC15 - Arizona) to discuss their legal service offerings. Dr. Nwosu and her husband appeared on the podcast "Winning on Main Street" (Thryv, Inc.) discussing the accessibility of justice through affordable high-quality legal services.

As a Legal Nurse Consultant, Dr. Nwosu offers her services to attorneys/law firms, insurance companies, business & industry legal departments, forensic environments, healthcare facilities, and government agencies. Dr. Nwosu's services include case analysis, defense medical examinations, personal injury medical record interpretation, medical malpractice, toxic tort law, complex litigation, workers' compensation, long-term care litigation/elder law, risk management, forensic/criminal law, civil rights, employment discrimination, deposition, and trial prep.

"SUN INC was created as a result of the marketplace's lack of access to quality and affordable legal services." The Nwosu's explain. "SUN INC is not legal aid, nor is it an attorney law firm. SUN INC exists as an alternative between legal aid and private legal counsel servicing those that cannot afford an attorney and those that do not financially qualify for legal aid."

management@sunincorp.net

Related Images






Image 1: Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu


Seth Usifo Nwosu is a non-attorney legal consultant and managing member of Seth Usifo Nwosu Incorporated (SUN INC). His wife, Dr. Cambria Nwosu, DNP, RN, is a legal nurse consultant with SUN INC.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks

    VANCOUVER — Two planned training sessions in Vancouver for Canada’s men’s soccer team have been scrapped amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. Canada Soccer's advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin. A session planned for Saturday was also cancelled. "Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains

  • Rangers beat Lightning Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

    Igor Shesterkin shut the door on the Tampa Bay Lightning to secure a 3-2 win for the New York Rangers and jump out to a 2-0 series lead on Friday.

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Carr posts 25 points as Rattlers beat Bandits for 2nd win of season

    Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday. Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points. WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season: Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in th

  • New York's Kid Line engineers Rangers' Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Watch CEBL: Montreal Alliance vs. Niagara River Lions

    Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Montreal Alliance and the Niagara River Lions. Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below. CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival