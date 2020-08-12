Global Ceramic Membrane Industry

Global Ceramic Membrane Market to Reach $8. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ceramic Membrane estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Titania, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alumina segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Ceramic Membrane market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Zirconium Oxide Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR
In the global Zirconium Oxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$814.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 387-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Atech Innovations GmbH
- GEA Group AG
- Hyflux Ltd.
- Itn Nanovation AG
- Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Metawater Co., Ltd.
- Pall Corporation
- SIVA
- Tami Industries
- Veolia Water Technologies
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ceramic Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Ceramic Membrane Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Titania (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Titania (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Titania (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Alumina (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Alumina (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Alumina (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Zirconium Oxide (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Zirconium Oxide (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Zirconium Oxide (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Chemical Processing (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Chemical Processing (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chemical Processing (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Microfiltration (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Nanofiltration (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Nanofiltration (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Nanofiltration (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 42: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ceramic Membrane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Ceramic Membrane Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 44: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: United States Ceramic Membrane Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 62: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic
Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ceramic
Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Ceramic Membrane Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic
Membrane Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Ceramic Membrane Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Chinese Ceramic Membrane Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: Ceramic Membrane Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ceramic Membrane Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Ceramic Membrane Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 84: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: European Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Ceramic Membrane Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: European Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Ceramic Membrane Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Ceramic Membrane Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: French Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Ceramic Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: French Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: German Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 101: Ceramic Membrane Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: German Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Ceramic Membrane Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Ceramic Membrane Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: German Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Ceramic Membrane Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: German Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic
Membrane Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Ceramic Membrane Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Italian Ceramic Membrane Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Ceramic Membrane Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 119: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Ceramic Membrane Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 128: Ceramic Membrane Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Ceramic Membrane Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 132: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Ceramic Membrane Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 136: Ceramic Membrane Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 137: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Russian Ceramic Membrane Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Russian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 147: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 155: Ceramic Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Ceramic Membrane Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Ceramic Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 167: Ceramic Membrane Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Ceramic Membrane Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Australian Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Ceramic Membrane Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 176: Ceramic Membrane Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Ceramic Membrane Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 180: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Ceramic Membrane Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Ceramic Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 186: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Ceramic Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Ceramic Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 194: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 203: Ceramic Membrane Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 206: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Ceramic Membrane in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Ceramic Membrane Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: Ceramic Membrane Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 215: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 216: Ceramic Membrane Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Ceramic Membrane Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 221: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 222: Ceramic Membrane Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 223: Ceramic Membrane Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Ceramic Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 229: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 230: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 231: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 232: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 233: Ceramic Membrane Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Ceramic Membrane Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 237: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Ceramic Membrane Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 240: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 242: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 246: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 248: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 251: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 254: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 258: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 260: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 263: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 264: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic
Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 267: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ceramic
Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 269: Ceramic Membrane Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 270: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 271: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 272: Israeli Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 273: Ceramic Membrane Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 274: Israeli Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 275: Ceramic Membrane Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
