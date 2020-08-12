Global Ceramic Membrane Industry

Global Ceramic Membrane Market to Reach $8. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ceramic Membrane estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Titania, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alumina segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Ceramic Membrane market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Zirconium Oxide Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR



In the global Zirconium Oxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$814.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 387-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atech Innovations GmbH

GEA Group AG

Hyflux Ltd.

Itn Nanovation AG

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Metawater Co., Ltd.

Pall Corporation

SIVA

Tami Industries

Veolia Water Technologies







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 2: Ceramic Membrane Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Titania (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Titania (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Titania (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Alumina (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Alumina (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Alumina (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Zirconium Oxide (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Zirconium Oxide (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Zirconium Oxide (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Chemical Processing (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Chemical Processing (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chemical Processing (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Microfiltration (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Nanofiltration (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Nanofiltration (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Nanofiltration (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ceramic Membrane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Ceramic Membrane Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: United States Ceramic Membrane Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ceramic

Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Ceramic Membrane Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Membrane Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Ceramic Membrane Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Chinese Ceramic Membrane Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Ceramic Membrane Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ceramic Membrane Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Ceramic Membrane Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: European Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: European Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Ceramic Membrane Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: European Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Ceramic Membrane Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Ceramic Membrane Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Ceramic Membrane Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: French Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Ceramic Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: French Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: German Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ceramic Membrane Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: German Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Ceramic Membrane Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Ceramic Membrane Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: German Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Ceramic Membrane Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: German Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Membrane Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Ceramic Membrane Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Italian Ceramic Membrane Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: Ceramic Membrane Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Ceramic Membrane Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 128: Ceramic Membrane Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Ceramic Membrane Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: Ceramic Membrane Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Ceramic Membrane Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Russian Ceramic Membrane Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Rest of Europe Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 155: Ceramic Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Ceramic Membrane Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Ceramic Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 167: Ceramic Membrane Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Ceramic Membrane Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Australian Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Ceramic Membrane Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 175: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Ceramic Membrane Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Ceramic Membrane Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Ceramic Membrane Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Indian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Ceramic Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Ceramic Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Ceramic Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 194: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ceramic Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Membrane Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 203: Ceramic Membrane Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 206: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Ceramic Membrane in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Ceramic Membrane Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: Latin American Ceramic Membrane Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 213: Ceramic Membrane Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 214: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 215: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 216: Ceramic Membrane Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 218: Ceramic Membrane Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 221: Argentinean Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 222: Ceramic Membrane Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 223: Ceramic Membrane Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Ceramic Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 229: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 232: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 233: Ceramic Membrane Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Ceramic Membrane Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 237: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 239: Ceramic Membrane Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 240: Mexican Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Ceramic Membrane Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 242: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Ceramic Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 248: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 251: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 254: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 260: Ceramic Membrane Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: The Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 263: Ceramic Membrane Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 264: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 267: Ceramic Membrane Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ceramic

Membrane Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 269: Ceramic Membrane Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 270: Iranian Ceramic Membrane Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 271: Ceramic Membrane Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 272: Israeli Ceramic Membrane Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 273: Ceramic Membrane Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 274: Israeli Ceramic Membrane Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 275: Ceramic Membrane Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



