Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market to Grow by $2.7 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market and is forecast to grow by USD 2742.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period.



This report on the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives and funding, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and growing demand for energy-efficient systems.



The ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market is segmented as below:

By Product

Oxide

Silicon carbide

Carbon

By Application

Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Power and Energy

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the emergence of new applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption in the automotive industry and increasing demand from the aerospace industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market covers the following areas:

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market sizing

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market forecast

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Co.

Applied Thin Films Inc.

Axiom Materials Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

CFC Carbon Co. Ltd.

COI Ceramics Inc.

Composites United e V

CoorsTek Inc.

General Electric Co.

KYOCERA corp.

Lancer Systems

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Safran SA

Compagnie de Saint Gobain

SGL Carbon SE

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Starfire Systems Inc.

Ube Corp.

Ultramet

YuCMC Co. Ltd.

