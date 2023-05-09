Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market to Grow by $2.7 Billion During 2023-2027
The publisher has been monitoring the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market and is forecast to grow by USD 2742.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period.
This report on the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives and funding, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and growing demand for energy-efficient systems.
The ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market is segmented as below:
By Product
Oxide
Silicon carbide
Carbon
By Application
Aerospace and defense
Automotive
Power and Energy
Others
By Geographical Landscape
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
South America
This study identifies the emergence of new applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption in the automotive industry and increasing demand from the aerospace industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The author presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market covers the following areas:
Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market sizing
Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market forecast
Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Application
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
3M Co.
Applied Thin Films Inc.
Axiom Materials Inc.
CeramTec GmbH
CFC Carbon Co. Ltd.
COI Ceramics Inc.
Composites United e V
CoorsTek Inc.
General Electric Co.
KYOCERA corp.
Lancer Systems
Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
Safran SA
Compagnie de Saint Gobain
SGL Carbon SE
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
Starfire Systems Inc.
Ube Corp.
Ultramet
YuCMC Co. Ltd.
