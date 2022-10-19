Global Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach $741.6 Million by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Injection Molding Industry"
Global Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach $741.6 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ceramic Injection Molding estimated at US$406.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$741.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$515.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Ceramic Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Other Materials Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR

In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85.6 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
Advanced Materials Technologies
Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co.
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.
CMG Technologies
CN Innovations Holdings Ltd.
Epson Atmix Corp.
Form Technologies Company
GKN plc
Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.
Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.
Parmatech Corp.
Phillips-Medisize Corp.
Polymer Technologies Inc.
PSM Industries Inc.
Smith Metal Products
SSI-Sintered Specialties Inc.
World Class Technology


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing
Technology
Recent Market Activity
Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to
Market Growth
Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets
Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding
Technologies
Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market
Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the
Developed Markets
Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (USA)
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
CMG Technologies (UK)
CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Form Technologies Company (USA)
Epson Atmix Corp. (Japan)
GKN plc (UK)
Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Parmatech Corp. (USA)
Phillips-Medisize Corp. (USA)
Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)
PSM Industries, Inc. (USA)
Smith Metal Products (USA)
SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (USA)
World Class Technology (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled
HIP Enhances MIM?s Proficiency
Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus
Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology
Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-
Components
MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry
Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market
Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New
Opportunities
Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector
Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales
Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts
Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing
Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM
Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market
MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector
Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Alumina by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alumina by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Zirconia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Zirconia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Zirconia by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Ceramic Injection Molding Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alumina,
Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alumina,
Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
