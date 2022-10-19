ReportLinker

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Injection Molding Industry"

Global Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach $741.6 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ceramic Injection Molding estimated at US$406.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$741.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$515.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Ceramic Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Other Materials Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85.6 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

Advanced Materials Technologies

Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

CMG Technologies

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd.

Epson Atmix Corp.

Form Technologies Company

GKN plc

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.

Parmatech Corp.

Phillips-Medisize Corp.

Polymer Technologies Inc.

PSM Industries Inc.

Smith Metal Products

SSI-Sintered Specialties Inc.

World Class Technology





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing

Technology

Recent Market Activity

Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to

Market Growth

Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding

Technologies

Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market

Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the

Developed Markets

Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (USA)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (USA)

CMG Technologies (UK)

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Form Technologies Company (USA)

Epson Atmix Corp. (Japan)

GKN plc (UK)

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Parmatech Corp. (USA)

Phillips-Medisize Corp. (USA)

Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)

PSM Industries, Inc. (USA)

Smith Metal Products (USA)

SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (USA)

World Class Technology (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled

HIP Enhances MIM?s Proficiency

Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus

Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology

Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-

Components

MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry

Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market

Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New

Opportunities

Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector

Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales

Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts

Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing

Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM

Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market

MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector

Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alumina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Alumina by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alumina by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zirconia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Zirconia by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Zirconia by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Ceramic Injection Molding Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by

Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alumina,

Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by

Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by

Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alumina,

Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial

Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by

Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,

Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection

Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic

Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

