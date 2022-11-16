Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market Size to grow USD 3.55 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.0%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

The Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market Size was valued at USD 2.50 Billion in 2021 and the worldwide ceramic 3D printing market share is expected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by 2030; Companies Covered: Ferro Corporation, BASF SE, ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ CHEMIE GMBH, Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo, FRITTA, Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd, Sun Chemical, KAO CHIMIGRAF SLU, Electronics for Imaging, Inc, IIMAK, UVINK Tech. Co., Limited, Xinfeng Yele Chemical Industry Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Evonik Industries AG others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

New York, United States, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market Size to grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2021 to USD 3.55 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. The Ceramic 3D printer market is anticipated to expand significantly. Given that ceramic additive manufacturing is still relatively new, the demand for ceramic AM has increased as a result of increased R&D for 3DP technologies like FDM and inkjet printing.

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted credit portfolios. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

The Digital Printing segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Technology, the global Ceramic 3D Printing Market is categorized into Digital Printing, Analog Printing and Liquid. The Digital Printing segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.  Due to the increased need for aesthetically pleasing designs for cafes, homes, businesses, and other spaces, the digital printing market is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the forecasted period. Additionally, Due to the significant contribution of digital printing investment from large nations like China, India, and Brazil, the digital ceramic printing market generates significant amounts of income, the digital printing market is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the forecasted period.

The Ceramic Tiles segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the Ceramic 3D Printing Market is categorized into Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, Food Container Printing and Others. The Ceramic Tiles segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for ceramic tiles for decorative purposes, which are mostly employed in construction projects, the ceramic tiles segment is anticipated to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Due to their qualities including colour permanence and excellent durability, these tiles are utilised extensively in a variety of applications. Floral patterns, shiny views, and the creation of photographic images are just a few examples of the aesthetic effects that ceramic tiles may produce.

Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Technology (Digital Printing, and Analog Printing,), By Application (Food Container Printing, Glass Printing, Ceramic Tiles, and Others), By Type (Functional and Decorative), By Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Oil-based), By End-users (Food & Beverages, Construction, Consumer Products and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The Decorative segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Type, the Ceramic 3D Printing Market is categorized into Functional and Decorative. The Decorative segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Since ceramic inks are widely used for ornamental purposes across industrial applications, the decorative category is anticipated to hold a significant market share throughout the projection period. Maroon, red, white, brown, black, and blue are just a few of the many hues and colours that are offered. The glass, food & beverage, and ceramic tile industries make extensive use of ceramic ink.

The Water-based segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Formulation, the Ceramic 3D Printing Market is categorized into Water-based, Solvent-based, and Oil-based. The Water-based segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to its primary advantages, high-definition printing, water-based formulation held the majority of the market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

The Food & Beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-users, the Ceramic 3D Printing Market is categorized into Food & Beverages, Construction, Consumer Products and Others. The Food & Beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The widespread usage of ceramic inks in food container printing is primarily responsible for the market growth. Food containers with ceramic ink printing on them might have appealing appearances. Ceramic inks are used to print elaborate and upscale labels on beverage bottles in the beverage industry. Manufacturers decorate beverage bottles using ceramic ink to give them a distinctive appearance.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market include Ferro Corporation, BASF SE, ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ CHEMIE GMBH, Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo, FRITTA, Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd, Sun Chemical, KAO CHIMIGRAF SLU, Electronics for Imaging, Inc, IIMAK, UVINK Tech. Co., Limited, Xinfeng Yele Chemical Industry Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, and Evonik Industries AG and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

