Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market to Reach USD 887 Million, at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America leads the market with the highest market share in 2021. The increased adoption of central fill pharmacy automation equipment and services in North America is due to the growing focus on providing value-based care to patients, an increase in specialty medication dispensing, an increase in medication errors, and the need for automated systems for improved compounding and dispensing. Apart from this, in terms of the number of central fill facilities, the Europe region is currently underserved. At present the central fill pharmacy concept is being adopted by only developed countries of Europe such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France.

Delhi NCR, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global central fill pharmacy automation market is projected to grow as a result of automation as it enhances the accuracy of filling prescriptions and reduces the overall cost of filling…

The global Central Fill Pharmacy market was worth USD 432.86 million in 2021, registering a strong CAGR during 2018-2021. The global central fill pharmacy automation market is further expected to reach USD 887.01 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The market's growth can be attributed to a rise in global demand for specialized drug dispensing. Central fill pharmacy automation is a fully automated pharmacy dispensing system that manages the complete inventory system with the help of machines and robots. The global central fill pharmacy automation market has grown in popularity among its end-users due to the focus on reducing pharmaceutical mistakes and expanding the patient pool. Furthermore, the growing use of automation in practically all industrial sectors has increased the demand for central fill pharmacy automation.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Healthcare Sector is the Lucrative Market Opportunity in the Industry

The cost of non-adherence to medications to the US healthcare system is USD 300 billion. Adherence packaging technology and centralized filling are more essential than ever in the United States, with 23% of the population consuming three or more drugs per day. As a result, increased healthcare spending by governments in both developed and developing nations would be a key market opportunity for the global central fill pharmacy industry in the coming years. As per National Health Expenditure Data, NHE increased by 9.7% to $4.1 trillion in 2020, or to $12,530 per person, and accounted for 19.7% of GDP (GDP). Medicare spending is expected to rise 3.5 % to $829.5 billion in 2020, accounting for 20% of total NHE. Health-care spending by the federal government increased by 36.0 % in 2020, compared to 5.9% in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in its faster market expansion. National health spending is expected to increase at an average annual rate of 5.4 % from 2019 to 2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. Pharmacists can become more active in value-based care by implementing the right automation solutions, which would assist improve patient outcomes. As a result of rising healthcare expenditures and industry player collaborations, lucrative opportunities in the industry are emerging.


Technological Advancements Promoting the Market to Consumers

The ever-evolving advancements in the central fill pharmacy automation market have further promoted its significance in the pharmacy sector. The RoboPharma central fill pharmacy automation system is capable of filing up to 100,000 prescriptions per day. One of the benefits of robotic dispensing is its ability to dispense up to 300 prescription scripts each day with a single technician handling everything. Such innovative solutions have revolutionized the pharmacy automation industry and popularized the central fill pharmacy automation market. Furthermore, these advancements have increased the quality of patient care and digital healthcare.

Automated Medication Dispensing System Segment Leading the Market.

The central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented into software, equipment, and services based on products and services. The equipment segment is further divided into automated medication dispensing systems, integrated workflow automation systems, automated packaging &labeling systems, automated medication compounding systems, automated tabletop counters, automated storage and retrieval systems, and others. On the other hand, the services segment has been further categorized into consulting, facility designing, custom software development, and others. Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the most significant share of the market in 2020. They consist of mini-drawers that are stocked per patient by the pharmacy. Almost 90% of pharmacy inventory can be stored in a cabinet using new technology. Secure access ensures that only authorized persons can open the drawer and that only specific quantities of medication are accessible. This segment is high in demand as it reduces medication errors and avoids drug abuse in hospital & clinic settings.


North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automations Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the global central fill pharmacy automation market in 2021. Due to the presence of leading players in the region, increasing investments pertaining to research & development (R&D), advancement in pharmaceutical sector, rising cases of chronic diseases driving the central fill pharmacy automation market in the region.
North America is witnessing increasing number of cancer cases. According to National Cancer Institute, by 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 29.5 million. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States, trailing only heart disease. According to the data provided by American Cancer Society, in 2022, the United States is anticipated to see 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths, for a total of 1,670 fatalities each day. These alarming factors are constantly increasing the patient pool, resulting in automation of the pharmacy sector.

Impact Of COVID-19 On the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automations Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the central fill pharmacy automation market. Automation has become commonplace in many industries in response to the loss of the workforce. Social distancing norms and the need to reduce labor costs have resulted in the implementation of central fill pharmacy automation systems in many pharmacies around the world. During the Coronavirus pandemic, ScrpitPro enabled pharmacists to manage workflow and pharmacy operations remotely from their homes and other locations using workflow platforms and pharmacy management software. The current focus on digital healthcare has further fueled the demand for central fill pharmacy automation in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The central fill pharmacy automation market is moderately competitive and highly fragmented, with numerous global and regional players operating in it. The key players dominating the market are ARxIUM, Inc., RXSAFE, LLC, Parata systems, Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, ScriptPro, Kuka AG, Innovation Associates Inc., and other prominent players. McKesson Corporation is a market leader in pharmacy automation for central fill. In central fill pharmacy automation McKesson Corporation offers products such as drug dispensing systems and pharmacy management software solutions. In recent years, players such as Parata Systems, ARxIUM, McKesson Corporation, and QMSI have gained significant revenue by providing central filling services and customized solutions tailored to the needs of their customers.

Recent Developments

  • March 2022: To stay up with the fast-changing pharmacy sector, Walgreens Boots Alliance is establishing automated, centralized hubs. Pharmacists have been in high demand as a result of the global health crisis, since hospitals and drugstores have engaged them to deliver COVID vaccinations and testing. Walgreens and its competitors, CVS Health and Rite Aid, have been compelled to reconsider the role of their shops and pharmacists as a result. VillageMD, a primary care company, and iA, a pharmacy and health-care automation technology startup that is helping Walgreens roll out the centralized hubs, were both acquired by Walgreens. Wallgreens is exploring into sales of its Boots company in the United Kingdom.

  • August 2021: iA, a provider of software-enabled pharmacy fulfilment and automation solutions, has introduced three new solutions aimed at improving the pharmacist-patient relationship by assisting pharmacies in improving fulfilment efficiencies, inventory management, and allowing pharmacy providers to provide more patient choice.

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Million

Market Coverage

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Power Type/Service Segmentation

By Product And Services, By Vendor Type And Region

Key Players

The key players dominating the market are ARxIUM, Inc., RXSAFE, LLC, TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, ScriptPro, Kuka AG, Innovation Associates Inc., R/X Automation Solutions, Tension Packaging & Automation, Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC, Quality Manufacturing Systems Inc., Capsa Healthcare, Synergy Medical, Providen Logistics Ltd., and other prominent players.

By Products & Services

Equipment

  • Automated Medication Dispensing System

  • Integrated Workflow Automation Systems

  • Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

  • Automated Table Top Counters

  • Automated Medication Compounding Systems

  • Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

  • Others

Software

Services

  • Consulting

  • Workflow and process optimization

  • Facility Designing

  • Customer Software Development

  • Others

By Vendors

  • Equipment Vendors

  • Consulting Vendors

By Region

  • The Asia-Pacific

  • North America

  • Europe

  • The Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

