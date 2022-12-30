The Global Cement Market is expected to grow by $94.17 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cement Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the cement market and it is poised to grow by $94. 17 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 62% during the forecast period.

Our report on the cement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects, the growth of the construction industry, and the use of energy-efficient technologies.



The cement market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Blended

• Portland

• Others



By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the use of alternative fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the cement market growth during the next few years. Also, an innovative progression and rising demand for green cement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cement market covers the following areas:

• Cement market sizing

• Cement market forecast

• Cement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cement market vendors that include Adbri Ltd., Al Safwa Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Drake, Epcco Publishing Group Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, GRUPO ARGOS S.A., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., INTERCEMENT PARTICIPACOES SA, PPC Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Votorantim SA, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., and Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the cement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

