Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market to Grow by $3.05 Billion During 2023-2027

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cellulosic ethanol market is forecasted to grow by $3052.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 45.87% during the forecast period. The report on the cellulosic ethanol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising food security concerns, increased environment and energy security concerns, and rising need for renewable clean fuel.



The cellulosic ethanol market is segmented as below:

By Feedstock

Energy crops

Agricultural residues

Organic MSW

Forest residues

By Application

Detergent

Gasoline

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies compliance with environmental regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulosic ethanol market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in enzyme technology and alternative to conventional transportation fuels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the cellulosic ethanol market covers the following areas:

Cellulosic ethanol market sizing

Cellulosic ethanol market forecast

Cellulosic ethanol market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulosic ethanol market vendors that include BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA. Also, the cellulosic ethanol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Story continues

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

GranBio Investimentos S.A.

Green Plains Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Iogen Corp.

Novozymes AS

Orsted AS

POET LLC

Praj Industries Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Borregaard AS

COFCO Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

ENERKEM Inc.

Eni Spa

Fiberight LLC

Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Vertex Bioenergy SL

Raizen Energia SA





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7bgew-cellulosic?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



