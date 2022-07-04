Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market Size
Brooklyn, New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2027.
Cell & gene therapy is extremely crucial for life-threatening diseases such as cancer, leukemia, and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, it is required for advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs) where medical treatments are based on genes and tissues. These tissue-engineered medicines can be modified as per the patient’s requirement which also helps in replacing dead cells.
Key Market Insights
As per the type scope outlook, the cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market from 2022 to 2027
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
As per the service scope, the sterility testing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market from 2022 to 2027
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Charles River, Pace Analytical Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Intertek Group PLC, Element Material Technology, and Eurofins Scientific, among others, are some key players in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market.
Service Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Sterility Testing
Mycoplasma Detection Assays
Endotoxin Detection
Bioburden Testing
Others
Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
