Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market Size

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Charles River, Pace Analytical Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Intertek Group PLC, Element Material Technology, and Eurofins Scientific, among others, are some key players in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market.

Brooklyn, New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2027.



Cell & gene therapy is extremely crucial for life-threatening diseases such as cancer, leukemia, and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, it is required for advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs) where medical treatments are based on genes and tissues. These tissue-engineered medicines can be modified as per the patient’s requirement which also helps in replacing dead cells.





Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the type scope outlook, the cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

As per the service scope, the sterility testing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market from 2022 to 2027

Service Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Sterility Testing

Mycoplasma Detection Assays

Endotoxin Detection

Bioburden Testing

Others



Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

