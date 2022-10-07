Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Market Analysis Report 2022: Shift to Prevalent Diseases and Allogeneic Cell Therapies Creates New Growth Opportunities in the CGT Value Chain

Company Logo

The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. It highlights revenue forecasts and key growth opportunities for CGT market participants based on the evolution of their business models and strategic approaches as well as investments and regulations.

The study segments the market by product (cell therapy, gene-modified cell therapy, and gene therapy), and it also focuses on subsegments (allogeneic versus autologous; ex vivo versus in vivo). Market forecasts run from 2022 through 2027, and they capture key market developments, such as capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and extension of services offerings set to impact overall CGT market growth.

As CGT moves from ultra-rare indications to more common indications, the rapid expansion of manufacturing capabilities to support the commercial requirements of these diseases will become a necessity. The migration from paper-based data to the digital format will connect individual patient supply chain data with individual patient clinical data and incorporate it into the overall analysis.

Time and speed will become crucial factors to stay ahead of the competition and reap the resulting benefits. The success of CGT in prevalent diseases, such as diabetes and stroke, will be the game changer during the forecast period and lead to new market access models.

The research service also covers the following topics:

Market and Pipeline Snapshot

Key Trends and Value Chain Analysis

CGT Investment and M&A Snapshot

CGT Reimbursement Snapshot

CGT Regulatory Snapshot

Drivers and Restraints

Recent Acquisitions and Capacity Expansion by Major Bio-CDMOs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global CGT Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Highlights

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Environment

Key Approved CGTs Until Q1 202 - Upcoming Regulatory Approvals in the US and the EU

Pipeline Snapshot

Gene Therapy and Genetically Modified Cell Therapies: Pipeline Snapshot

Cell Therapies: Pipeline Snapshot

CGT for Cancer: A Snapshot

4. Key Trends and Value Chain Analysis

CGT Value Chain

CGT Stakeholder Ecosystem

Traditional Drugs versus CGT Business Models

Evolving CGT Business Model: Orchestrated Collaborations between Stakeholders across the Value Chain

Key CGT Stakeholders' Portfolio Strategies

CGT Value Chain: Evolving Role of Stakeholders in Digitalization

Winning Strategies for CGT Companies

5. CGT Investment and M&A Snapshot

Key Trends Driving Investment, Expansion, Partnerships, and M&As

Trends in CGT Investment, 2021

Notable Start-up Financing, 2021

Notable M&As, 2021-Q1 2022

6. CGT Reimbursement Snapshot

Current Reimbursement Approach for CGTs: US and EU5

Current Reimbursement Approach for CGTs: APAC

Examples of Innovative CGT Reimbursement Models

7. CGT Regulatory Snapshot

Current Formal Regulatory Meetings with US and EU Regulatory Agencies

Approval Exemptions for CGT

Early Access Programs for CGT: Facilitated Approval

Early Access Programs for CGT: Priority Review

Early Access Programs for CGT: Priority Designation

Early Access Programs for CGT: Orphan Drug Designation

Regulatory Risk Assessment in Early Development

China's Regulatory Environment has Drastically Evolved and Became Supportive for CGT Development, Leading to the Expansion of the Domestic CGT Industry

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cell Therapy

Growth Metrics, Cell Therapy

Revenue Forecast: Cell Therapy

Revenue Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gene Therapy

Growth Metrics, Gene Therapy

Revenue Forecast: Gene Therapy

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gene-modified Cell Therapy

Growth Metrics, Gene-modified Cell Therapy

Revenue Forecast: Gene-modified Cell Therapy

Revenue Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Internal Capabilities for GMP-grade Plasmid Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2: Early Adoption of RWE to Facilitate CGT Approval and Access

Growth Opportunity 3: Application of CRISPR/Cas9 to Develop Allogeneic Cell-based Immuno-oncology Therapies

Growth Opportunity 4: Scalable Bioreactors and Cryopreservation Solutions

