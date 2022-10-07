Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Market Analysis Report 2022: Shift to Prevalent Diseases and Allogeneic Cell Therapies Creates New Growth Opportunities in the CGT Value Chain

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. It highlights revenue forecasts and key growth opportunities for CGT market participants based on the evolution of their business models and strategic approaches as well as investments and regulations.

The study segments the market by product (cell therapy, gene-modified cell therapy, and gene therapy), and it also focuses on subsegments (allogeneic versus autologous; ex vivo versus in vivo). Market forecasts run from 2022 through 2027, and they capture key market developments, such as capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and extension of services offerings set to impact overall CGT market growth.

As CGT moves from ultra-rare indications to more common indications, the rapid expansion of manufacturing capabilities to support the commercial requirements of these diseases will become a necessity. The migration from paper-based data to the digital format will connect individual patient supply chain data with individual patient clinical data and incorporate it into the overall analysis.

Time and speed will become crucial factors to stay ahead of the competition and reap the resulting benefits. The success of CGT in prevalent diseases, such as diabetes and stroke, will be the game changer during the forecast period and lead to new market access models.

The research service also covers the following topics:

  • Market and Pipeline Snapshot

  • Key Trends and Value Chain Analysis

  • CGT Investment and M&A Snapshot

  • CGT Reimbursement Snapshot

  • CGT Regulatory Snapshot

  • Drivers and Restraints

  • Recent Acquisitions and Capacity Expansion by Major Bio-CDMOs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global CGT Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Key Highlights

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Definitions

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Environment

  • Key Approved CGTs Until Q1 202 - Upcoming Regulatory Approvals in the US and the EU

  • Pipeline Snapshot

  • Gene Therapy and Genetically Modified Cell Therapies: Pipeline Snapshot

  • Cell Therapies: Pipeline Snapshot

  • CGT for Cancer: A Snapshot

4. Key Trends and Value Chain Analysis

  • CGT Value Chain

  • CGT Stakeholder Ecosystem

  • Traditional Drugs versus CGT Business Models

  • Evolving CGT Business Model: Orchestrated Collaborations between Stakeholders across the Value Chain

  • Key CGT Stakeholders' Portfolio Strategies

  • CGT Value Chain: Evolving Role of Stakeholders in Digitalization

  • Winning Strategies for CGT Companies

5. CGT Investment and M&A Snapshot

  • Key Trends Driving Investment, Expansion, Partnerships, and M&As

  • Trends in CGT Investment, 2021

  • Notable Start-up Financing, 2021

  • Notable M&As, 2021-Q1 2022

6. CGT Reimbursement Snapshot

  • Current Reimbursement Approach for CGTs: US and EU5

  • Current Reimbursement Approach for CGTs: APAC

  • Examples of Innovative CGT Reimbursement Models

7. CGT Regulatory Snapshot

  • Current Formal Regulatory Meetings with US and EU Regulatory Agencies

  • Approval Exemptions for CGT

  • Early Access Programs for CGT: Facilitated Approval

  • Early Access Programs for CGT: Priority Review

  • Early Access Programs for CGT: Priority Designation

  • Early Access Programs for CGT: Orphan Drug Designation

  • Regulatory Risk Assessment in Early Development

  • China's Regulatory Environment has Drastically Evolved and Became Supportive for CGT Development, Leading to the Expansion of the Domestic CGT Industry

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cell Therapy

  • Growth Metrics, Cell Therapy

  • Revenue Forecast: Cell Therapy

  • Revenue Forecast by Source

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gene Therapy

  • Growth Metrics, Gene Therapy

  • Revenue Forecast: Gene Therapy

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gene-modified Cell Therapy

  • Growth Metrics, Gene-modified Cell Therapy

  • Revenue Forecast: Gene-modified Cell Therapy

  • Revenue Forecast by Source

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Internal Capabilities for GMP-grade Plasmid Manufacturing

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Early Adoption of RWE to Facilitate CGT Approval and Access

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Application of CRISPR/Cas9 to Develop Allogeneic Cell-based Immuno-oncology Therapies

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Scalable Bioreactors and Cryopreservation Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyd22l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh