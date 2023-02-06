The Global Cell Culture Consumables Market is forecast to grow by $23729.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the cell culture consumables market and is forecast to grow by $23729.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Our report on the cell culture consumables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in production of cell culture-based viral vaccines, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and growing focus on stem cell research.



The cell culture consumables market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biopharmaceutical production

• Cancer research

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased application of single-use technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the cell culture consumables market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for 3d cell culture and advances in cell culture media formulation and development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cell culture consumables market covers the following areas:

• Cell culture consumables market sizing

• Cell culture consumables market forecast

• Cell culture consumables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cell culture consumables market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Euroclone SpA, General Electric Co., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., InvivoGen Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., LGC Ltd., Standard BioTools Inc., Tecan Trading AG, FUJIFILM Corp., and Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG. Also, the cell culture consumables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

