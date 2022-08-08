The Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 601.57 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Celiac Diseases Drugs Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the celiac disease drugs market and it is poised to grow by $ 601. 57 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the celiac disease drugs market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by higher consumption of gluten-containing food, increasing prevalence of celiac disease, and government initiatives.

The celiac disease drugs market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The celiac diseases drugs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• The first line of treatment

• The second line of treatment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the inorganic growth strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the celiac diseases drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, a robust pipeline and rise in pharmaceutical expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the celiac diseases drugs market covers the following areas:

• Celiac diseases drugs market sizing

• Celiac diseases drugs market forecast

• Celiac diseases drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading celiac diseases drugs market vendors that include 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, Avaxia Biologics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Immunogenics LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Precigen Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vactech Oy, Zedira GmbH, and Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc. Also, the celiac disease drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

