Global Celiac Disease (CD) Epidemiology Forecasts, 2020-2030: Focus on United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD) and Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease (CD) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Celiac Disease (CD) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The total prevalent population of Celiac Disease in the 7 major markets was found to be 6,334,993 in 2017.

The total 7MM diagnosed prevalent cases of Celiac Disease in 2017 were 1,303,459 out of which the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of this disease were seen in the United States, which was 661,244.

The publisher has found 238,048 and 423,196 cases of males and females in the United States, in 2017.

It was found that in the United States the number of cases of Classical, Non-classical and Sub-clinical were 178,536, 343,847 and 138,861 respectively, in 2017.

In the United States the maximum number of cases of Celiac Disease were found in the age group of 19-39 with 241,354 cases in 2017, while the lowest number of cases were found in the age group >80 with 13,224 cases in 2017.

In the EU5 countries the total prevalent population of Celiac Disease was found to be maximum in Germany with 738,357 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 650,676 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, i.e., 421,326 in 2017.

In Japan, the prevalence of Celiac Disease was found to be 65,148 in 2017.

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Celiac Disease (CD)

7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD)

Through several secondary sources it is quite evident that the prevalence of Celiac Disease (CD) is higher among females than in males.

The publisher has analyzed type-based data for Celiac Disease (CD). Celiac Disease (CD) can be of three types based on this data, namely, Classical, Non-classical and Sub-clinical Celiac Disease.

The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as 0-18, 19-39, 49-59, 60-79 and >80. It has been found that the prevalence of Celiac Disease (CD) is maximum in the 19-39 age group.

Expected Launch of potential therapies, Larazotide Acetate (9 Meters Biopharma), Latiglutenase (ImmunogenX), PRV-015 (Provention Bio) and CNP-101/TAK-101 (Cour Pharmaceuticals/Takeda), may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Celiac Disease (CD).

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Celiac Disease (CD)?

What is the historical Celiac Disease (CD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Celiac Disease (CD) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Celiac Disease (CD)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Celiac Disease (CD) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Celiac Disease Overview at a Glance



3 Executive Summary of Celiac Disease (CD)



4 Disease Background and Overview: Celiac Disease

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Types

4.2.1 Classical CD

4.2.2 Non-Classical CD

4.2.3 Silent CD

4.3 Causes

4.3.1 Genetics Factors

4.3.2 Environmental Factors

4.4 Symptoms

4.5 Pathogenesis

4.6 Pathophysiology

4.6.1 Genetics

4.6.2 Gluten, as an environmental trigger of CD

4.7 Clinical Presentation

4.8 Diagnosis

4.8.1 Diagnostic Tests of CD

4.9 Biomarkers for CD

4.9.1 Genetic Biomarkers in CD

4.9.2 Serological Biomarkers in CD

4.10 Differential diagnosis



5 Algorithm for Diagnosis of CD



6 Diagnostic Guidelines by the European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD)

6.1 Recommendations on who should be tested for CD

6.2 Recommendations for Serology

6.3 Recommendations for Endoscopy and Histopathology

6.4 Recommendations for HLA-DQ2/8 Typing

6.5 Recommendations for other Diagnostic Tests

6.6 Recommendations for Diagnostic Confirmation



7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO)

7.1 Recommendation for Diagnosis

7.2 Recommendations for Testing Patients

7.2.1 Patients with clinical manifestations suggestive of CD

7.2.2 Conditions associated with an increased risk for CD

7.2.3 First-degree relatives of patients with CD

7.3 Recommendations for Diagnostic Tests

7.3.1 Endoscopy in patients with suspected CD

7.3.2 Intestinal biopsy and histology

7.3.3 Serum antibody tests



8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings

8.1 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease

8.2 MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease



9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Celiac Disease

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

9.1.2 Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States

9.1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States

9.1.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States

9.1.5 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States

9.1.6 Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease in the United States

9.2 EU5 Countries

9.8 Japan



