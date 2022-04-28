Global CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Defense Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on United States, China, Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBRN Defense Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CBRN defense market reached a value of US$ 18.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 25.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

CBRN refers to the malicious use of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials or weapons to cause significant harm or disruption. These weapons are rapidly replacing conventional arms due to their potential to affect the target on a larger scale. Besides this, they render a long-lasting impact and affect mortality rates of the current and future generations.

CBRN defense includes mitigation, contamination avoidance, and undertaking protective measures and adequate research to identify defense measures that can be utilized in situations wherein advanced research and development of medical countermeasures are necessary.

CBRN Defense Market Trends:

Although technological innovations in nuclear energy, life sciences and biotechnology have positively impacted human development, they have also induced CBRN terrorism.

Consequently, the increasing safety measures undertaken by authorities concerned with medical services are among the key factors driving the demand for CBRN defense solutions. Moreover, the procurement of chemicals and materials for manufacturing CBRN weapons has become easier, which, in turn, is spurring the demand for suitable defense systems across the globe.

Apart from this, demilitarization initiatives, such as the reduction of CBRN weapons stockpile, and the increasing investments in CBRN resistance technologies are fostering the market growth.

Moreover, the leading players are focusing on devising advanced CBRN defense products with enhanced effectiveness, detection capabilities and rapid decontamination functions.

They have also introduced CBRN reconnaissance vehicles with real-time monitoring capabilities, georeferencing chemical compounds and LASER technology for long-range detection of CBRN threats.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global CBRN defense market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global CBRN defense market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the threat type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global CBRN defense market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

  • Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd.

  • Avon Protection Systems Inc.

  • Blucher GmbH

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Chemring Group PLC

  • Cristanini SPA

  • Environics Oy

  • FLIR System

  • Karcher Futuretech GmbH (Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG.)

  • MSA Safety Inc.

  • Smiths Group PLC

  • Thales Group.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Threat Type:

  • Chemical

  • Biological

  • Radiological

  • Nuclear

Breakup by Equipment:

  • Protective Wearables

  • Respiratory Systems

  • Detection and Monitoring Systems

  • Decontamination Systems

  • Simulators

  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Military

  • Civil and Law Enforcement

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwg70w

