Global Catalogue Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Akeneo, Bonial, DCatalog and Drawtify Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalogue Market By Type, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the catalogue market was valued at $58.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $335.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.05% from 2021 to 2030.

A catalogue is a type of marketing collateral that lists essential product details, which help buyers to make a purchase decision. These details include product features, descriptions, dimensions, price, weight, availability, color, and customer reviews. Catalogue is used as an effective way to motivate buyers and to show them what a company is offering. In addition, catalogues are useful to several business users and groups such as sales representatives, inside sales, buyers, store clerks, field marketers, and managers.

The growth of the global catalogue market is driven by factors such as rise in penetration of smartphones coupled with strong internet access across the globe and surge in need to enhance customer experience & satisfaction. In addition, increase in use of catalogue marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector is fostering the growth of the market. However, rise in popularity of alternative marketing and advertising strategies is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for digital catalogue marketing & advertising strategies in small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is projected to be opportunistic for the growth of the global catalogue market.

The global catalogue market is segmented into type, organizational size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into digital and print or paper. By organizational size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, FMCG, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global catalogue market is dominated by key players such as Akeneo, Bonial, DCatalog, Drawtify, Inc., Flipsnack, Flipp Corporation, FlippingBook, Publuu, ShopFully, and Tiendeo.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the catalogue market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of catalogue market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key findings of the Study

  • By type, in 2020 the print or paper dominated the catalogue market size. However, digital segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

  • Depending on organizational size, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2020 of catalogue market share. However, small & medium enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

  • Region wise, the Catalogue industry was dominated by North America region in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in catalogue market trends during the forecasted period.

  • Some of the key catalog industry players profiled in the report include Akeneo, Bonial, DCatalog, Drawtify, Inc., Flipsnack, Flipp Corporation, FlippingBook, Publuu, ShopFully, and Tiendeo. This study includes market trends, Catalogue market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Regulatory Guidelines
3.8. Key Regulation Analysis
3.9. Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: CATALOGUE MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Paper or Print
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Digital
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CATALOGUE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Large Enteprises
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enteprises
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CATALOGUE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Retail and ECommerce
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 FMCG
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 BFSI
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 IT and Telecom
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Media and Entertainment
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country
6.7 Travel and Hospitality
6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.7.3 Market analysis by country
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CATALOGUE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 FlippingBook
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Flipp Corp.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Akeneo
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Flipsnack
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Drawtify
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Publuu
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p9777

