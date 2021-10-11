Global Cat Litter Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Litter Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cat litter products is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Accordingly, the prevailing covid-19 pandemic across the globe has haltered various operations in the industry such as procurement of raw materials, labor shortages, restrictions in trade resulting in supply chain disruptions. However, the need for pet owners to take care of their pets and provide necessary facilities has bolstered the growth of the segment through increased sales in the e-commerce segment. This is further anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



North America had the largest market share in 2019. Due to the increasing number of cat owners in the region, the region continues to be the leading market. Countries such as the United States and Canada are the major markets in the region. An increase in cat-owning households leads to a corresponding rise in demand for cat litter.



Furthermore, the expansion of the cat litter market is fuelled by a rise in the cat population and an increase in the number of multi-cat households. This is anticipated to drive demand for cat litter products. Moreover, self-cleaning cat litter helps to maintain cat hygiene despite the time constraints of the owner of the cat. The weather has a clear influence on litter purchases, the sales are more in rainy and winter seasons. Cat owners do not allow cats to go out due to harsh and adverse weather conditions, which is further boosting the demand for cat litters.



Key Market Trends



Increase in Cat-Owing Households



The rise in the cat population i.e., increase in the number of multi-cat households is driving the demand for cat litter, and also it is becoming easier to take care of cats with the introduction of efficient products in the market. Moreover, self-cleaning cat litter helps to maintain cat hygiene despite the time constraints of the owner of the cat. Due to technological advances and growing acceptance among customers, cat litter sales across online sales channels are expected to see significant growth over the forecast period. In addition to the market's key players, popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in are encouraged to generate revenue by selling these products. Considering the environmental and health implications of clay and silica-based litter, cat owners are looking out for more natural and eco-friendly options that are safe for pets. Manufacturers are also engaged in the development of innovative solutions to get customers attracted. For instance, Companies such as Church & Dwight claimed that 40.0% of their consumer product sales are from innovative products.



North America Dominates the Market



North America had the largest share in 2019. Due to the increasing number of cat owners in the region, the region continues to be the leading market. Countries such as the United States and Canada are the major markets in the region. North America is followed by Europe, which also holds a significant share in the market. According to the American Pet Products Association's survey for 2019-2020, 42.7 million households which are 40.0% of the population in the United States own a cat as a pet, owning 94.2 million cats. Approximately USD 1,000.0 is spent annually for the well-being of their pet cat. Hence these aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Global cat litter market is highly fragmented with many players developing various strategies in order to acquire a majority of the market share. Manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share, with other companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Clumping Clay

5.1.2 Conventional

5.2 Raw Material

5.2.1 Clay

5.2.2 Silica

5.3 Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Specialized Pet Shops

5.3.2 Internet Sales

5.3.3 Hypermarkets

5.3.4 Other Sales Channels

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Mars Inc.

6.3.2 Nestle S.A

6.3.3 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

6.3.4 The Clorox Company

6.3.5 Dr. Elsey's

6.3.6 Oil-Dri Corporation of America

6.3.7 Pestell Pet Products

6.3.8 ZOLUX SAS

6.3.9 Cat Litter Company

6.3.10 Healthy Pet



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 AN ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY



