Global Cast Elastomer Market Forecast to Reach $1.37 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Distribution, End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cast elastomer market is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to reach 1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



North America was the largest region in the cast elastomer market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing use of bio-based raw materials in cast elastomers is shaping the cast elastomer market. Companies in the cast elastomers sector are stepping up initiatives to develop bio-based products that will assist industry stakeholders in reducing their environmental impact and carbon footprint.



The rise in demand for cast elastomers in various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the cast elastomer market in the coming years. Cast elastomers are utilized in a variety of applications in the industrial sector, including seals and gaskets, forklift wheels, coupling elements, conveyor belts, and more. These materials are then employed in a variety of sectors, including construction, heavy industry, paper, and so on.



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Hot Cast Elastomer; Cold Cast Elastomer

By Distribution: Online; Offline

By End-Use Industry: Mining; Automotive And Transportation; Industrial; Oil And Gas; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



