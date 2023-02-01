Global Carrier Screening Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030 from $2.4 Billion in 2022

Company Logo

Global Market for Carrier Screening

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Screening - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Carrier Screening Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Carrier Screening estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Molecular Screening Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biochemical Screening Test segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $656.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR



The Carrier Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$656.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Carrier Screening - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

