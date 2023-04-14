Global Carpets and Rugs Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand

Company Logo

Global Market for Carpets and Rugs

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpets and Rugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carpets and Rugs estimated at US$33.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tufted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$32.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Carpets and Rugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 776 Featured) -

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

Axminster Carpets Limited

Balta Group NV

Beaulieu International Group

Brintons Carpets Limited

Cormar Carpet Company

Engineered Floors LLC

Dream Weaver Carpet

J&J Flooring Group LLC

Heckmondwike FB

ICE International

Interface, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Merida Meridian, Inc.

Milliken Floor Coverings

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Group

Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd.

Scott Group Studio

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Anderson Tuftex

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

Tarkett S. A.

DESSO Holding BV

Tandus Centiva Inc.

The Dixie Group, Inc.

Atlas Carpet Mills

Victoria PLC

Thomas Witter Carpets

Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd.

Hugh Mackay Carpets

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 427 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Retail and Production Site Closures, and Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand for Carpets and Rugs

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Carpets and Rugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option

Historical Perspective

Carpets & Rugs: Definitions

Types of Carpets

Classification by Production Weave

Outlook

Asian Markets to Turbocharge Growth

Global Carpet Production Landscape

Global Carpet Volume Production Share (in %) by Country : 2019

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Floor Covering Market: A Review

Global Flooring Market Distribution by Type (in %) Across Major Regional Markets: 2019

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Carpet Trends for 2021

Advent of Innovative Technologies Drive Market Growth

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products

Carpets Designed for Cleaner Environment

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistant Carpets

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Select New Innovative Models

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions: A Noticeable Trend

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Garner Interest

Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence

Online Sales Channel Gains Share

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Rise in Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Growth

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Carpets and Rugs

Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020

Carpet Fiber Trends

Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type: 2010 & 2022

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies

Carpets Find Increasing Use in Transport Sector

Favorable Demographic Trends and Macro Drivers Strengthen Market Prospects

Retailers Change Strategies to Adapt to Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Rising Standards of Living

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



