Global Carpets and Rugs Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand
Global Market for Carpets and Rugs
Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpets and Rugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carpets and Rugs estimated at US$33.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tufted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$32.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Carpets and Rugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
427
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$33.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$45.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.8%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Retail and Production Site Closures, and Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand for Carpets and Rugs
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Carpets and Rugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option
Historical Perspective
Carpets & Rugs: Definitions
Types of Carpets
Classification by Production Weave
Outlook
Asian Markets to Turbocharge Growth
Global Carpet Production Landscape
Global Carpet Volume Production Share (in %) by Country : 2019
Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East
Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?
Floor Covering Market: A Review
Global Flooring Market Distribution by Type (in %) Across Major Regional Markets: 2019
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Carpet Trends for 2021
Advent of Innovative Technologies Drive Market Growth
Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products
Carpets Designed for Cleaner Environment
Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
Self-Cleaning Carpets
Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets
Stain Resistant Carpets
Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets
Select New Innovative Models
Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions: A Noticeable Trend
Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development
Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion
Premium Luxury Rugs Garner Interest
Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand
Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales
Carpet Runners & Area Rugs
Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers
Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence
Online Sales Channel Gains Share
Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand
Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention
Rise in Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Growth
Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets
Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles
Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Carpets and Rugs
Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020
Carpet Fiber Trends
Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type: 2010 & 2022
Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum
Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand
CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies
Carpets Find Increasing Use in Transport Sector
Favorable Demographic Trends and Macro Drivers Strengthen Market Prospects
Retailers Change Strategies to Adapt to Millennials
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Rising Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
