Global Carmine Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carmine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carmine market reached a value of US$ 47.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 68.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Carmine or cochineal extract, a red or purplish-red pigment, is a coloring extract obtained from the shell of the female cochineal insect. It is commonly used as a food color to enhance the flavor and color of the ingredient. It is prepared by precipitation and adding aluminum and calcium ions to the cochineal extract.

Carmine is widely used in cake icings, fillings, yogurt, gelatin, alcoholic beverages, gelatin desserts, meat, processed foods, candies, and ice-creams. It is commonly available in powder, crystal, and liquid forms. It is also used in makeup products, such as nail polish, to enhance the color vibrancy and shade intensity. As a result, carmine finds extensive application across various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and food and beverage.

Carmine Market Trends:

Significant expansion in the food and beverage industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Carmine is widely used in bakery and confectionery products, soft drinks, strawberries, and jams. In line with this, the increasing demand for colorants from the meat industry is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of vegan carmine that is widely used in ready-to-drink-beverages, jelly gums, and hard candy, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. In addition to this, the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, such as the growing demand for carmine across the pharmaceutical industry, the implementation of various government initiatives across nations for cost-effective carmine extraction, and the rising product demand for the manufacturing of processed foods, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amerilure Inc., BioconColors, Clariant AG, Colormaker Inc., DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Imbarex S.A., Proquimac Pfc Sa and Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global carmine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carmine market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global carmine market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Carmine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Powder
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Liquid
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Crystal
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Dairy and Frozen Products
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Food and Beverages
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cosmetics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Bakery and Confectionery
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Meat Products
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Food Processing Companies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beverage Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Catering Industry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical Industry
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amerilure Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 BioconColors
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Clariant AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Colormaker Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Imbarex S.A.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Proquimac Pfc Sa
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

