Global Cargo Inspection Market Outlook 2019-2020 & 2027: Increased Transport Infrastructure and Harmonization of standards are Propelling Growth
The Global Cargo Inspection market accounted for $2.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
Increased transport infrastructure and harmonization of standards are the major factors propelling market growth. However, divergent standards and regulations across the globe is hampering market growth.
The cargo inspection helps in ensuring the excellence of commodity and also helps in gathering all the regulations and standards. Cargo inspection services are offered by the companies as a part of the inspection to check the quantity and quality of goods that get traded. It differs industry-wise and is performed under consultants and cargo surveyors. The increasing trade activities across the globe are the major factors pouring the growth of this market.
Based on the end user, the agriculture segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising alertness among customers regarding the worth of agricultural products and groceries. Cargo inspection services in agriculture carry out extremely specialized cargo surveys of food and agricultural products to assess their circumstance. It includes the grain test for moisture, percentage of damaged grains, density, and infestation.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to have some notable amount of export of agro-commodities such as fertilizers, oilseeds, and cereals. The US has some meticulous standards for imported goods. The retail sector in Mexico has witnessed a incredible growth over the past few years.
Some of the key factors pouring the growth in the country's retail sales are the growing income levels of the middle class, increasing access to credit and continuous growth of organized retail infrastructure.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cargo Inspection Market include SGS Group, Swiss Approval International, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, ALS Limited, Cotecna, Alex Stewart International, Alfred H Knight Group., CWM Survey & Inspection, Camin Cargo Control., Peterson and Control Union, Wakefield Inspection Services, Aim Control Group, Certispec Group and Cargo Inspection Group.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
