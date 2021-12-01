Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030 with Focus on 83 Selected Companies
Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardiovascular drug delivery markets are estimated for the years 2020 to 2030 on the basis of epidemiology and total markets for cardiovascular therapeutics.
The estimates take into consideration the anticipated advances and availability of various technologies, particularly drug delivery devices in the future. Markets for drug-eluting stents are calculated separately. The role of drug delivery in developing cardiovascular markets is defined and unmet needs in cardiovascular drug delivery technologies are identified.
Selected 83 companies that either develop technologies for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system or products using these technologies are profiled and 80 collaborations between companies are tabulated.
Drug delivery to the cardiovascular system is different from delivery to other systems because of the anatomy and physiology of the vascular system; it supplies blood and nutrients to all organs of the body. Drugs can be introduced into the vascular system for systemic effects or targeted to an organ via the regional blood supply. In addition to the usual formulations of drugs such as controlled release, devices are used as well. This report starts with an introduction to molecular cardiology and discusses its relationship to biotechnology and drug delivery systems.
Drug delivery to the cardiovascular system is approached at three levels: (1) routes of drug delivery; (2) formulations; and finally (3) applications to various diseases. Formulations for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system range from controlled release preparations to delivery of proteins and peptides.
Cell and gene therapies, including antisense and RNA interference, are described in full chapters as they are the most innovative methods of delivery of therapeutics. Various methods of improving the systemic administration of drugs for cardiovascular disorders are described including the use of nanotechnology.
Cell-selective targeted drug delivery has emerged as one of the most significant areas of biomedical engineering research, to optimize the therapeutic efficacy of a drug by strictly localizing its pharmacological activity to a pathophysiologically relevant tissue system. These concepts have been applied to targeted drug delivery to the cardiovascular system. Devices for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system are also described.
The role of drug delivery in various cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial ischemia, hypertension, and hypercholesterolemia is discussed. Cardioprotection is also discussed. Some of the preparations and technologies are also applicable to peripheral arterial diseases. Controlled release systems are based on chronopharmacology, which deals with the effects of circadian biological rhythms on drug actions. A full chapter is devoted to drug-eluting stents as treatment for restenosis following stenting of coronary arteries. Fifteen companies are involved in drug-eluting stents.
New cell-based therapeutic strategies are being developed in response to the shortcomings of available treatments for heart disease. Potential repair by cell grafting or mobilizing endogenous cells holds particular attraction in heart disease, where the meager capacity for cardiomyocyte proliferation likely contributes to the irreversibility of heart failure.
Cell therapy approaches include attempts to reinitiate cardiomyocyte proliferation in the adult, conversion of fibroblasts to contractile myocytes, conversion of bone marrow stem cells into cardiomyocytes, and transplantation of myocytes or other cells into injured myocardium.
Advances in the molecular pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases have brought gene therapy within the realm of possibility as a novel approach to the treatment of these diseases. It is hoped that gene therapy will be less expensive and affordable because the techniques involved are simpler than those involved in cardiac bypass surgery, heart transplantation and stent implantation.
Gene therapy would be a more physiologic approach to deliver vasoprotective molecules to the site of vascular lesions. Gene therapy is not only a sophisticated method of drug delivery; it may at times need drug delivery devices such as catheters for transfer of genes to various parts of the cardiovascular system.
Markets for Cardiovascular Drug Delivery
Introduction
Epidemiology of cardiovascular disease
Cost of care of cardiovascular disorders
Cardiovascular markets according to important diseases
Antithrombotics
Anticholesterol agents
Antihypertensive agents
Drugs for congestive heart failure
Markets for innovative technologies for cardiovascular disorders
Markets for cell therapy of cardiovascular disorders
Markets for gene therapy of cardiovascular disorders
Markets for drug-eluting stents
Major players in DES market
Impact of safety issues on future markets for DES
DES market in Asia
Patenting and legal issues of DES
The financial impact of DES on cardiovascular markets
Unmet needs for cardiovascular drug delivery
Role of DDS in developing cardiovascular markets
Markets for cardiovascular devices
Marketing of innovative cardiovascular drug delivery devices
Direct to consumer advertising of DES
Future trends in the integration of drug delivery with therapeutics
Future of cardiovascular drug delivery
Methods for Drug Delivery to the Cardiovascular System
Routes of drug delivery to the cardiovascular system
Local administration of drugs to the cardiovascular system
Intramyocardial drug delivery
Drug delivery via coronary venous system
Intrapericardial drug delivery
Formulations for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system
Sustained and controlled release
Programming the release at a defined time
Dosage formulation of calcium channel blockers
Sustained and controlled release verapamil
Methods of administration of proteins and peptides
Delivery of peptides by subcutaneous injection
Depot formulations and implants
Poly(ethylene glycol) technology
Liposomes for cardiovascular drug delivery
Microencapsulation for protein delivery
Localized delivery of biomaterials for tissue engineering
Oral delivery of proteins and peptides
Monoclonal antibodies for cardiovascular disorders
Abciximab
Canakinumab
PCSK9 MAbs
DDS to improve systemic delivery of cardiovascular drugs
Nanotechnology-based drug delivery
Controlled delivery of nanoparticles to injured vasculature
Nanoparticles for cardiovascular imaging and targeted drug delivery
Nanofiber-based scaffolds with drug-release properties
Devices for cardiovascular drug delivery
Local drug delivery by catheters
Microneedle for periarterial injection
Nanotechnology-based devices for the cardiovascular system
Drug delivery in the management of hypertension
Transnasal drug delivery for hypertension
Transdermal drug delivery for hypertension
Oral extended and controlled release preparations for hypertension
Long-acting hypertensives for 24 h blood pressure control
Drug delivery to control early morning blood pressure peak
Role of drug delivery in improving compliance with antihypertensive therapy
Vaccines for hypertension
Drug delivery in the treatment of angina pectoris
Sustained and controlled-release nitrate for angina pectoris
Transdermal nitrate therapy
Drug delivery for myocardial infarction
Drug delivery for cardioprotection
Cardioprotection during reperfusion
Drug delivery for congestive heart failure
Oral human brain-type natriuretic peptide
Automated drug delivery system for cardiac failure
Drug delivery for cardiac rhythm disorders
Prostacyclin by inhalation
Treprostinil
Anticoagulation in cardiovascular disease
Oral heparin
Low molecular weight heparin-loaded polymeric nanoparticles
Transdermal anticoagulants
Thrombolysis for cardiovascular disorders
Use of ultrasound to facilitate thrombolysis
Delivery of alteplase through the AngioJet rheolytic catheter
Drug delivery for peripheral arterial disease
Immune modulation therapy for PAD
NO-based therapies for peripheral arterial disease
Drug delivery in the management of hypercholesterolemia
Controlled/sustained release formulations of statins
Combinations of statins with other drugs to increase efficacy
Controlled release fenofibrate
Extended release nicotinic acid
Single dose therapy for more than one cardiovascular disorder
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Cardiovascular Diseases
2. Methods for Drug Delivery to the Cardiovascular System
3. Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders
4. Gene Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders
5. Drug-Eluting Stents
6. Markets for Cardiovascular Drug Delivery
7. Companies involved in Cardiovascular Drug Delivery
8. References
