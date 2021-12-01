Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030 with Focus on 83 Selected Companies

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiovascular drug delivery markets are estimated for the years 2020 to 2030 on the basis of epidemiology and total markets for cardiovascular therapeutics.

The estimates take into consideration the anticipated advances and availability of various technologies, particularly drug delivery devices in the future. Markets for drug-eluting stents are calculated separately. The role of drug delivery in developing cardiovascular markets is defined and unmet needs in cardiovascular drug delivery technologies are identified.



Selected 83 companies that either develop technologies for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system or products using these technologies are profiled and 80 collaborations between companies are tabulated.

Drug delivery to the cardiovascular system is different from delivery to other systems because of the anatomy and physiology of the vascular system; it supplies blood and nutrients to all organs of the body. Drugs can be introduced into the vascular system for systemic effects or targeted to an organ via the regional blood supply. In addition to the usual formulations of drugs such as controlled release, devices are used as well. This report starts with an introduction to molecular cardiology and discusses its relationship to biotechnology and drug delivery systems.



Drug delivery to the cardiovascular system is approached at three levels: (1) routes of drug delivery; (2) formulations; and finally (3) applications to various diseases. Formulations for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system range from controlled release preparations to delivery of proteins and peptides.

Cell and gene therapies, including antisense and RNA interference, are described in full chapters as they are the most innovative methods of delivery of therapeutics. Various methods of improving the systemic administration of drugs for cardiovascular disorders are described including the use of nanotechnology.



Cell-selective targeted drug delivery has emerged as one of the most significant areas of biomedical engineering research, to optimize the therapeutic efficacy of a drug by strictly localizing its pharmacological activity to a pathophysiologically relevant tissue system. These concepts have been applied to targeted drug delivery to the cardiovascular system. Devices for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system are also described.



The role of drug delivery in various cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial ischemia, hypertension, and hypercholesterolemia is discussed. Cardioprotection is also discussed. Some of the preparations and technologies are also applicable to peripheral arterial diseases. Controlled release systems are based on chronopharmacology, which deals with the effects of circadian biological rhythms on drug actions. A full chapter is devoted to drug-eluting stents as treatment for restenosis following stenting of coronary arteries. Fifteen companies are involved in drug-eluting stents.



New cell-based therapeutic strategies are being developed in response to the shortcomings of available treatments for heart disease. Potential repair by cell grafting or mobilizing endogenous cells holds particular attraction in heart disease, where the meager capacity for cardiomyocyte proliferation likely contributes to the irreversibility of heart failure.

Story continues

Cell therapy approaches include attempts to reinitiate cardiomyocyte proliferation in the adult, conversion of fibroblasts to contractile myocytes, conversion of bone marrow stem cells into cardiomyocytes, and transplantation of myocytes or other cells into injured myocardium.



Advances in the molecular pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases have brought gene therapy within the realm of possibility as a novel approach to the treatment of these diseases. It is hoped that gene therapy will be less expensive and affordable because the techniques involved are simpler than those involved in cardiac bypass surgery, heart transplantation and stent implantation.

Gene therapy would be a more physiologic approach to deliver vasoprotective molecules to the site of vascular lesions. Gene therapy is not only a sophisticated method of drug delivery; it may at times need drug delivery devices such as catheters for transfer of genes to various parts of the cardiovascular system.

Markets for Cardiovascular Drug Delivery

Introduction

Epidemiology of cardiovascular disease

Cost of care of cardiovascular disorders

Cardiovascular markets according to important diseases

Antithrombotics

Anticholesterol agents

Antihypertensive agents

Drugs for congestive heart failure

Markets for innovative technologies for cardiovascular disorders

Markets for cell therapy of cardiovascular disorders

Markets for gene therapy of cardiovascular disorders

Markets for drug-eluting stents

Major players in DES market

Impact of safety issues on future markets for DES

DES market in Asia

Patenting and legal issues of DES

The financial impact of DES on cardiovascular markets

Unmet needs for cardiovascular drug delivery

Role of DDS in developing cardiovascular markets

Markets for cardiovascular devices

Marketing of innovative cardiovascular drug delivery devices

Direct to consumer advertising of DES

Future trends in the integration of drug delivery with therapeutics

Future of cardiovascular drug delivery

Methods for Drug Delivery to the Cardiovascular System

Routes of drug delivery to the cardiovascular system

Local administration of drugs to the cardiovascular system

Intramyocardial drug delivery

Drug delivery via coronary venous system

Intrapericardial drug delivery

Formulations for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system

Sustained and controlled release

Programming the release at a defined time

Dosage formulation of calcium channel blockers

Sustained and controlled release verapamil

Methods of administration of proteins and peptides

Delivery of peptides by subcutaneous injection

Depot formulations and implants

Poly(ethylene glycol) technology

Liposomes for cardiovascular drug delivery

Microencapsulation for protein delivery

Localized delivery of biomaterials for tissue engineering

Oral delivery of proteins and peptides

Monoclonal antibodies for cardiovascular disorders

Abciximab

Canakinumab

PCSK9 MAbs

DDS to improve systemic delivery of cardiovascular drugs

Nanotechnology-based drug delivery

Controlled delivery of nanoparticles to injured vasculature

Nanoparticles for cardiovascular imaging and targeted drug delivery

Nanofiber-based scaffolds with drug-release properties

Devices for cardiovascular drug delivery

Local drug delivery by catheters

Microneedle for periarterial injection

Nanotechnology-based devices for the cardiovascular system

Drug delivery in the management of hypertension

Transnasal drug delivery for hypertension

Transdermal drug delivery for hypertension

Oral extended and controlled release preparations for hypertension

Long-acting hypertensives for 24 h blood pressure control

Drug delivery to control early morning blood pressure peak

Role of drug delivery in improving compliance with antihypertensive therapy

Vaccines for hypertension

Drug delivery in the treatment of angina pectoris

Sustained and controlled-release nitrate for angina pectoris

Transdermal nitrate therapy

Drug delivery for myocardial infarction

Drug delivery for cardioprotection

Cardioprotection during reperfusion

Drug delivery for congestive heart failure

Oral human brain-type natriuretic peptide

Automated drug delivery system for cardiac failure

Drug delivery for cardiac rhythm disorders

Prostacyclin by inhalation

Treprostinil

Anticoagulation in cardiovascular disease

Oral heparin

Low molecular weight heparin-loaded polymeric nanoparticles

Transdermal anticoagulants

Thrombolysis for cardiovascular disorders

Use of ultrasound to facilitate thrombolysis

Delivery of alteplase through the AngioJet rheolytic catheter

Drug delivery for peripheral arterial disease

Immune modulation therapy for PAD

NO-based therapies for peripheral arterial disease

Drug delivery in the management of hypercholesterolemia

Controlled/sustained release formulations of statins

Combinations of statins with other drugs to increase efficacy

Controlled release fenofibrate

Extended release nicotinic acid

Single dose therapy for more than one cardiovascular disorder

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



1. Cardiovascular Diseases

2. Methods for Drug Delivery to the Cardiovascular System

3. Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders

4. Gene Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders

5. Drug-Eluting Stents

6. Markets for Cardiovascular Drug Delivery

7. Companies involved in Cardiovascular Drug Delivery

8. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ou5mk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



